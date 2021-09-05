Re: Jim Fossel’s Aug. 29 piece “Afghanistan withdrawal was bungled. Biden is to blame.” Why the need for the blame and accusation when Biden has already accepted responsibility? Would his predecessor have done the same?

Then, Fossel states that Bin Laden was captured. Last I knew, he was killed, not captured, by a Navy SEAL unit on May 2, 2011. Also, I find it interesting that he talks about what two Democratic presidents did or didn’t do about Afghanistan, but fails to mention the two Republican presidents who held office for 11-plus years of the 20 we’ve been involved!

Bill Karl

Westbrook

