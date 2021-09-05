OXFORD — Maine is continuing to try to slow the spread of the invasive emerald ash borer with new restrictions.
The Maine Forest Service has issued an emergency order preventing the movement of ash trees and products from areas including Norway, Oxford and Lovell in Oxford County.
The order limits the movement of ash trees for planting and ash tree products such as logs, pulpwood, lumber and firewood from areas that are considered likely to harbor the pest.
The new areas are in addition to areas already covered by a quarantine. The state’s ban on untreated firewood from outside of Maine remains in effect as another way of preventing the pest’s spread.
