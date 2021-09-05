MANCHESTER, N.H. — Doug Foley, the vice president of Eversource’s electric operations in Massachusetts, will become the next leader of the utility’s operations in New Hampshire.
Foley starts on Sept. 10. He will succeed Joe Purington, who will become president and CEO of Central Maine Power.
Currently, Foley is responsible for leading the team that maintains and constructs Eversource’s electric transmission and distribution systems in Massachusetts and serves as incident commander for major power restoration efforts. He joined the company in 1989.
Eversource is New Hampshire’s largest electric utility, serving nearly 528,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns. It also supplies water to approximately 9,500 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye.
