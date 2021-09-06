Lettuce at State Theatre

Auditions

Exhibits/Galleries

“365 Days: A Catalogue of Tears” photographic series, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick.

“Alison Goodwin: Tradition and Generation,” through Oct. 2, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St, Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, eight works of 8-by-8-inch art by eight artists, through Sept. 29.

“From a Woman’s Perspective,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, through September, richardboydpottery.com.

“The Color of Light,” Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport 40 Main St., work by 40 Maine artists, freeportartsandculture.org.

“Taproots: Off-shoots of printerly origins,” by Rebecca Goodale and Christopher Patch, The Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, through Sept. 25.

“The Advent of Green Acre, A Bahá’í Center of Learning: Selections from the Eliot Bahá’í Archives,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Oct. 2, mainememory.net.

Thursday 9/9

“STITCH: Maine Designers on the Runway, a Fashion Fundraiser,” 5-8 p.m., Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $50, proceeds support Maine Craft Association, mainecrafts.org/programs/stitch.

Friday 9/10

2nd Friday Brunswick ArtWalk, Music, Theater, 4-7 p.m., Downtown Brunswick, brunswickdowntown.org.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

“Passing the Time: Artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Dec. 31, bit.ly/3jynISG.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum current exhibits: “Trees of Life,” Victoria Elbroch; “Within Reach,” Anne Ireland; “Shalom, Sisters,” Phyllis Graber Jensen. 267 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row), Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, guided tours inside the historic house every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1. Tickets must be pre-purchased at tatehouse.org; $15 adults, $12 seniors, $7 age 12 and under.

Music

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Summer Sunsets LIVE, 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through Sept. 10, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Variety of live music, food trucks, games, brews, thompsonspoint.com/the-calendar/#sunsets.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, live music noon-4 p.m. second Thursday of the month and third Saturday through September at the tent in front of the Little River Farmhouse in Freeport.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Mini-Music Fest, noon, third Saturday in September, Freeport.

Thursday 9/9

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Friday 9/10

Lettuce, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $26.

Live Music, 9 p.m. to midnight, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Thursday 9/11

Pat Colwell & the Soul Sensations: Etta At Last, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. Mix of Motown/Memphis soul.

Sunday 9/12

Afrobeat Saturdays, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Free, eventbrite.com.

Brazen Cane, 2 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. portholemaine.com.

Pardon Me Doug, 5:15-8 p.m. every Sunday in September behind Morning Glory Natural Food Store, 60 Maine St., Brunswick. $10, thelocalme.com.

Monday 9/13

Todd Snider, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30-$40.

Friday 9/17

Schooner Fare, 7:30 p.m., The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, original and traditional maritime songs, $24 advance, $26 day of.

Theater/Dance

“Jersey Boys,” through Sept. 11, presented by Maine State Music Theatre at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $57-$73.

"Summoning Spirits with Andrew Silver," Sept. 13-15, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Séance meets magic show, $25, brownpapertickets.com/event/5202862

Friday 9/10

Glam Fatale: Burlesque Extravaganza, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15-$20, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Ongoing

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

