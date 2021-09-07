Greater Portland METRO is now providing daily direct service to Thompson’s Point through its Route 1 and Breez bus routes.
A new bus shelter will soon be constructed outside of Rosement Market and Wine Bar to service the route.
Additional changes this fall include the return to full service for the Husky Line, as well as updated weekday service along the Route 9 line.
For more information about changes to the METRO bus service, email [email protected] or visit the METRO’s maps and schedule website.
