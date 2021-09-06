ON SALE NOW
Jacob Joliff Band, Sept. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Lettuce, Sept. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Peter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers, Sept. 10 & 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $80. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Jumpin’ Willys, Sept. 10. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Stone Temple Posers and Yellow Ledvedder, Sept. 11. Portland House of Music, Portland, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations, Sept. 11. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Jon Pousette-Dart, Sept. 11. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $27.50 to $68.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Todd Snider, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Skerryvore, Sept. 14. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Under My Skin: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sept. 16. Portland House of Music, $15, $20. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Matt Nakoa, Sept. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, free. stonemountainartscenter.com
Nate Bargatze, Sept. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $51, $61.75. porttix.com
David Wilcox, Sept. 16. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com
Ian Millar from Irish Rovers, Sept. 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com
Anni Clark, Sept. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Trey Anastasio Band, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Pop Evil, Sept. 17. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com
Tom Faunce Presents Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, Sept. 17. Portland House of Music, $15. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Leon Bridges, Sept. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com
Brett Young, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
LeAnn Rimes, Sept. 18. Waterville Opera House, $58, $68. watervillecreates.org
Denny Breau, Sept. 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
August Burns Red, Sept. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Cadillac Three, Sept. 18. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Faye Webster, Sept. 18. Portland House of Music, Portland, $14. statetheatreportland.com
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, Sept. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $135. stonemountainartscenter.com
Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Dr. Dog, Sept. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Caveman, Sept. 23. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Brit Martin with Sydney the Singer and AMA, Sept. 24. Portland House of Music, $7. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Mike Farris, Sept. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Bess Jacques, Sept. 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
AJR: The OK Orchestra Tour, Sept. 24. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 and up. waterfrontconcerts.com
Introduction, The Chicago Experience, Sept. 24. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $32.50 to $73.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Country Roads, Sept. 25. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Brad Paisley, Sept. 25. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $49.75 to $89.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Slip Kid tribute to The Who featuring Gary Cherone, Sept. 25. Aura, Portland, $15, $19. auramaine.com
Grand Hotel with Dominic Lavoie, Sept. 25. Portland House of Music, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Darlingside, Sept. 26. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Orville Peck, Sept. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Shawn Colvin, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Marc Cohn, Sept. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Dashboard Confessional, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
The High Kings, Sept. 30. Waterville Opera House, $27, $38. watervillecreates.org
Rob Colwell & Friends Rolling Stones tribute, Sept. 30. Lakehurst Lodge, Damariscotta, $20. lctv.org
Dar Williams, Oct. 1. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
Dispatch, Oct. 1 & 2. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Seth Glier, Oct. 1. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Maine Dead Project, Oct. 2. Portland House of Music, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com
When Particles Collide, Oct. 2. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Karla Bonoff, Oct. 2. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $37.50 to $78.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Primus with Black Mountain, Oct. 3. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $50.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Clutch, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Whose Live Anyway?, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Malinda Liberty & The Grownups, Oct. 8. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Oct. 8 & 9. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Cris Williamson, Oct. 8. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $35 to $76. jonathansogunquit.com
Patty Larkin, Oct. 9. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Rodney Crowell, Oct. 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $70. stonemountainartscenter.com
Martina McBride, Oct 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 & up. waterfrontconcerts.com
David Pontbriand, Oct. 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Suede with Fred Boyle & Rich Hill, Oct. 9. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $42.50 to $83.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Oct. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Jonatha Brooke, Oct. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Pinegrove, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $24. statetheatreportland.com
Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Judy Collins, Oct. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Judy Collins, Oct. 14. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com
Chris Thile, Oct. 15. Waterville Opera House, $68, $78. watervillecreates.org
Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives, Oct. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $105. stonemountainartscenter.com
Spoon, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Cat & Nat: Reunion Tour, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $100. statetheatreportland.com
Altan, Oct. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro, Oct. 21. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $43 to $75. porttix.com
Patty Griffin and Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Oct. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Kyle Kinane, Oct. 24. Portland House of Music, $25, $35. statetheatreportland.com
City and Colour, Oct. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Gojira, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Goose, Oct. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Judy Collins, Oct. 29. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $85 to $126. jonathansogunquit.com
Kathy Mattea, Oct 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Cheryl Wheeler, Oct. 30. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $37.50 to $78.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Gary Clark Jr., Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Friends! The Musical Parody, Nov. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Parquet Courts, Nov. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Pat Metheny, Nov. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, Nov. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
Kitchen Dwellers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $12. statetheatreportland.com
Turkuaz, Nov. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Daughtry, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com
Theo Von, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
George Winston, Nov. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Keller Williams, Nov. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Le Vent du Nord, Nov. 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Paula Cole, Nov. 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Billy Strings, Nov. 15 & 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Glen Phillips and Chris Barron, Nov. 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Darrell Scott, Nov. 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Joe Henry, Nov. 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Little Feat, Nov. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar & Will Graefe, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $22. statetheatreportland.com
BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon, Nov. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Moon Hooch, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Jay Leno, Dec. 5. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ice Nine Kills, Dec. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Caamp, Dec. 7 & 8. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Shakey Graves, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com
