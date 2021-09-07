WELLS

Guidance office at WHS to begin culling student records

Wells High School will begin culling student records for the Class of 2020 in October.

Students who wish to obtain their cumulative folder must send a request in writing and include their name and mailing address to Wells High School guidance secretary Erin Sanborn by Oct. 4, either by email at [email protected] or postal mail to Erin Sanborn, Wells High School Guidance Office, 200 Sanford Road, Wells, ME 04090.

Longtime teachers to fill new interim principal, assistant principal positions

Wells-Ogunquit Community School District superintendent Jim Daly announced new appointments for two long-tenured teachers in the district. Kyle Burnell will serve as the new interim principal at Wells Elementary School and Donald Abbott is the new interim assistant principal at Wells Junior High School.

Burnell has more than 12 years of public education experience, the last three of which he served as a Grade 3 teacher at WES. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Merrimack College and is completing a Master of Education from Endicott College. Burnell also completed an administrative internship with WES principal April Noble and with WJHS principal Josh Gould.

Superintendent Jim Daly noted, “Mr. Burnell will be a wonderful addition to our staff at WES! He is an excellent communicator and very student-centered.”

Abbott has over 25 years of experience as a public educator, serving the past 23 years as a Grade 5 teacher at WJHS. He also has worked on various hiring committees and professional learning teams. Abbott served as the Grade 5 team leader from 2014-2019 and was a “new teacher” mentor during the 2019-2020 school year. In 2020, he interned at WJHS, assisting the administrative team and learning aspects of administrative job responsibilities.

Abbott holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maine and did his post-graduate work through the University of Southern Maine’s ETEP program. More recently, he completed coursework to become a certified school administrator through the Maine Educator’s Consortium Program at Endicott College and Southern New Hampshire University.

Wells Junior Hight principal Josh Gould said that Abbott will be a tremendous asset to the school, noting “(Abbott) has incredible knowledge of the school, has tremendous relationships with students, and understands how to build great teams. We are ecstatic to have him on board in his new role!”

WESTBROOK

Deborah Bostic recognized as Northeast Regional Nurse Leader of the Year

Springbrook Center, a skilled nursing facility affiliated with Genesis HealthCare, announced that nursing executive Deborah Bostic, MSN, CDONA, recently was recognized as the National Association Directors of Nursing Administration’s Northeast Regional Nurse Leader of the Year.

The NADONA Nurse Leader of the Year is a very competitive and prestigious award. Candidates must be a member of NADONA and nominated by a health professional colleague such as a facility administrator or attending physician. The application process must include a biography of the candidate and letters of recommendation from facility personnel and residents.

Bostic has over 20 years nursing leadership experience in both acute-care and geriatric care. She is dedicated to patient-centered care and evidence-based quality health care. Bostic received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Massachusetts, and her Masters of Science in Nursing-Healthcare Administration and Management from Aspen University. She is part of the Aspen University Nursing Honor Society, the Organization of Nurse Leaders, and is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives. In 2018, Bostic obtained her national certification as Director of Nursing Administration.

KITTERY

Shipyard holds drive-in graduation ceremony

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard held an outdoor drive-in style graduation ceremony Aug. 27 for its Production Trades Apprentice and Worker Skills Progression Program Class of 2021.

Commanding Officer, USS Texas (SSN 775), Cmdr. Kenneth Cooke was the keynote speaker. He congratulated the graduates as he reminded them of their critical role in support of the Navy and the nation.

The class of 260 graduates – 88 from the Trades Apprenticeship and 172 from the WSPP – represent 24 different trades.

The four-year trades apprenticeship consists of academic courses administered jointly by Great Bay Community College – Pease and York County Community College and trade-related courses conducted by the PNS training department. On-the-job training is accomplished under the mentorship of highly experienced production trades workers.

PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH

Fund accepting grant proposals for community development

The Rines Thompson Fund of the Maine Community Foundation is accepting grant proposals from community-based organizations that contribute to the vibrancy of Greater Portland.

Grant awards of up to $10,000 are available to nonprofit organizations focused on environment and conservation, early childhood and youth programming, and arts and culture. Due to COVID-19, the fund made proactive grants in 2020, but now returns to a competitive process.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application and guidelines are available at mainecf.org. For questions, contact Program Officer John Ochira via email at [email protected] or call 412-0837.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: