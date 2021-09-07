Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a 4,137± SF office/multi-family building in South Portland, Maine, which has experienced population and average household income growth in recent years.

The building has well-landscaped, residential curb appeal. It contains 2,706± SF along with 1,431± SF of basement/storage space. The three units consist of two professional offices and a one-bedroom apartment on the top floor. Heating and electrical systems were completely replaced in 2008. Three separate driveways provide plenty of parking, including access from Jackson St. in the back of the property.

An interior image of one of the offices at 99 Main St., South Portland.

Located in the Ligonia neighborhood, where the Fore River feeds into Portland Harbor, 99 Main St. is a five-minute drive to the Portland Peninsula and has almost immediate access to Interstates 295 and 95. This is a quiet stretch of Route 1, with traffic counts of 2,420± cars/day AADT. Further down Main St. traffic picks up and there are several national brand retail stores, like Walgreens and Dollar General.

99 Main St., South Portland is listed at $750,000 by Brandon Mitchell, Associate Broker, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Brandon at 207-358-7057; 207-415-7982 or at [email protected].

Visit malonecb.com to learn more about Maine commercial properties for sale or lease.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous