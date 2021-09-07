1. Scarborough: The Red Storm won three consecutive Class A South titles between 2017 and 2019, and have the talent to make it four straight. Junior Ali Mokriski was the team’s top scorer last season, and is joined by sisters Una and Lana Djuranovic as offensive threats. Julia Black and Natalie Ryan lead the Red Storm’s defense. With some new faces on the field, Scarborough is a team likely to improve as the season goes on.

2. Cape Elizabeth: In Maggie Cochran, the Capers have arguably the top player in the state and an offensive catalyst with a knack for finding the net. Emily Supple at midfield and Elise Branch in goal give the Capers a pair of veterans in key positions. After winning Class B state titles in 2018 and 2019, Cape is the favorite to win the state championship again. The Capers passed their first test with a 2-0 win over rival Yarmouth in the season opener.

3. Windham: While many teams try to figure out their lineups coming off a shortened season of regional play, Windham returns talented varsity players across the field. Sarah Talon (forward), Abbey Thornton (midfield) and Amelia Mortero (back) were each SMAA all-conference selections in 2019, the last time there was a full season, and goalie Eliza Trafford also returns.

4. Gorham: The Rams have reached at least the regional quarterfinals in each of the last 10 seasons, and should be among the top teams in the SMAA again with the return of a complete season this fall. Forward Maddie Michaud, a senior, is one of the top players in the SMAA. Chanelle McDonough is another scoring threat who, along with Michaud, tallied a pair of goals in Gorham’s season-opening 6-0 win over Portland.

5. Camden Hills: The Windjammers won the last four Class A state titles and carry a 65-game unbeaten streak (64-0-1) into the start of the 2021 season. Despite losing standout Kristina Kelly to graduation, Camden Hills returns a team built to contend in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference and make a run at another state title. Seniors Tessa Whitley and Ella Powers lead the defense and started on a pair of state championship teams. Ali Tassoni scored the game-winning goal in the 2019 state final against Scarborough and returns to lead the offense.

6. Cheverus: The Stags went undefeated in the regular season in 2019, before falling to Scarborough in the regional final. Cheverus doesn’t have much experience from that strong team of two seasons ago, but it does have Julia Kratzer, who has 22 goals and 14 assists in her career and is one of the top players in the SMAA. Coach Craig Roberts said his team is “talented but inexperienced” and has not played much together.

7. Brunswick: The Dragons went 8-0-2 in 2020’s limited season, and look to build on that success and make a run at knocking Camden Hills out of the top spot in the KVAC. Four captains — striker Molly Taub, midfielders Logan Brown and Mia Klimash, and defender Riley McAllaster — are the leaders of a strong senior class that could propel the Dragons to their first regional crown since 2009.

8. Falmouth: In senior goalie Jordan Wolf, the Navigators have a netminder who can keep them in every game. Wolf made four saves in a season-opening 4-0 win over Sanford. Elise Gearen is a solid scoring threat for Falmouth and had a hat trick in the victory over Sanford. Seniors Avery Quinn and Molly Scribner provide experience in the midfield. The development of newcomers on defense will be a key to the Navigators success.

9. Yarmouth: The Clippers might be Cape Elizabeth’s biggest challenger in Class B South. Senior midfielder Katelyn D’Appolonia is the team leader, and Coach Andrew Higgins said she can play all 11 positions and “is our team’s glue.” Junior Ava Feeley led the team in scoring as a sophomore and will be joined by sophomore Aine Powers. The early schedule is tough for Yarmouth, which opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Cape Elizabeth and has games with Freeport, North Yarmouth Academy and York early on.

10. York: Nick Hanlon replaces longtime coach Wally Caldwell, who retired after guiding the Wildcats for two-and-a-half decades. Hanlon said this season is a big question mark since the team was unable to play any games in 2020 because of pandemic rules at the school. Senior defender Emily Rainforth is a three-year starter and leader. Delaney Foley, a transfer from Berwick Academy, will bolster York’s forward line. Goalie Allie MacDonald returns and Hanlon said her ability and bravery in net inspires confidence for the team.

Send questions/comments to the editors.