Going into the first eight-man football game in Morse history, head coach Jason Darling wasn’t sure what to expect.

Then the Shipbuilders went out and defeated Mattanawcook/Lee/Penobscot, 60-46.

“You never expect to score 60 on offense or let up 46 on defense,” said Darling . “I think it’s going to be some trial and error on the defensive side of the ball as we try to make our adjustments.”

While the Shipbuilders have some work to do defensively, the offense was certainly clicking from the get-go. They ran the ball down the heart of the Lynx defense. Quarterback Josh ter Mors needed to attempt just four passes, completing three of them. Gabe Aucoin led the ground attack for Morse, rushing for 136 yards. Ben Doughty ran for 33 before he was carted off with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

“Just a sprained ankle,” Darling said of Doughty. “We might limit him a bit in practice this week but we expect him to be ready for Friday.”

Darling added he is hoping to shake things up offensively as the season progresses.

“We want to be a more balanced football team, we have the personnel to do so,” he said. “It’s just about finding the right schemes and executing as we did on Friday.”

Mt. Ararat also utilized the ground game to its advantage in a 42-12 opening night victory over Spruce Mountain on Friday.

“I think we had just one pass attempt. We know that running the ball is our strength and we wanted to utilize it,” said Mt. Ararat coach Frank True.

So they did. Kaiden Getchal ran for 258 yards and four touchdowns while Shea Farrell went for 126 yards and two scores.

It was certainly a good start for the defending eight-man state champions.

“We learned a lot about ourselves on Friday,” said True. “We’re playing a lot of young guys who stepped up for the team. It shows our character and the response of our kids.

“The biggest thing I think the players took away is the value of each play and each possession and that there should be a sense of urgency behind what we do.”

The Eagles host Mountain Valley on Friday in their first game on the new turf at Mt. Ararat High School. As of Monday, the game is on as scheduled — Mountain Valley’s first game was canceled due to an opponent’s COVID issues.

“I don’t want to let them get too excited, but it’s exciting,” said True. “We’ve been waiting a while for this.”

It’s not often one sees Brunswick on the end of a score like it did Saturday in a 47-8 loss to Windham. The lopsided setback already has Brunswick coach Dan Cooper thinking about adjustments.

“Windham is a great football team, but I thought we were going to be a little more competitive,” said Cooper. “It’s a long season and we’re going to get better, we just have to find that passion and faith.”

Brunswick quarterback Wes Cooper ran 17 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Colby Nadeau rushed for 51 yards on 13 caries.

“We have a lot of guys who played both ways, it took a toll on them,” Cooper added. “That’s something we’ll take a good look at this week, how we can utilize our depth so we don’t run into scenarios like Saturday.”

Cooper added that a few Brunswick plays got banged up but should be ready to roll for its home opener Friday against Brewer.

“We’re not going to keep our heads down after the loss,” he said. “We’ll be fine, we just have to be better as a team.”

