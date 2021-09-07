Emma Badger, Wells senior, midfield: Badger controls play in the center of the field for the Warriors, along with her sister, Grace.

Maggie Cochran, Cape Elizabeth senior, midfield: The 2020 Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, Cochran had 12 goals and eight assists in seven games last season.

Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough sophomore, midfield: Coach Mike Farley said Djuranovic has improved tremendously and “has a nose for the goal.” She’ll be a scoring threat for the Red Storm, along with her older sister, Una.

Megan Driscoll, Freeport senior, forward: Driscoll gives the Falcons an experienced scoring threat and will provide leadership to a team with young players in key positions.

Ava Feeley, Yarmouth junior, forward: An all-Western Maine Conference player last season, Feeley led Yarmouth in scoring as a sophomore, and is one of the top playmakers in the league.

Emily Jackson, Bonny Eagle senior, midfield: A co-captain, Jackson is a talented player who first-year coach Meghan Perrin expects big things from this season.

Julia Kratzer, Cheverus senior, forward: With 22 goals and 14 assists for her career, Kratzer is one of the top offensive players in the SMAA.

Ally Martin, Greely senior striker: Martin will be a scoring threat for a Greely team that looks to contend in Class B South.

Maddie Michaud, Gorham senior, forward: An all-conference first team selection as a sophomore in 2019, Michaud is an excellent playmaker and finisher for the Rams.

Ali Mokriski, Scarborough junior, forward: The SMAA Rookie of the Year two years ago, Mokriski can use her speed to score in a number of ways. Her strong left-footed shot is a challenge to defenders.

Amelia Mortero, Windham senior, back: One of the leaders on a veteran Eagles team, Mortero is a four-year starter and the mainstay in the middle of Windham’s defense.

Kaely O’Guinn, Biddeford senior, forward: KK to her friends, O’Guinn is a strong scoring threat for the Tigers and was an all-SMAA selection in 2019.

Eliese Perron, South Portland senior, midfield: A four-year starter, Perron is a leader for the Red Riots.

Emily Rainforth, York senior, back: A starter in 2018 and 2019 (York did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic), Rainforth is the Wildcats centerback. York will look for her to distribute and move the ball.

Hannah Samson, Massabesic senior, forward: A leader on a young team, Samson and fellow senior Maddie Gray will be counted on for their experience in a program with 44 players, the largest turnout in years for the Mustangs.

Molly Sawtelle, Traip senior, midfield: A captain, Sawtelle is a skilled, versatile athlete who can play a number of positions for the Rangers.

Devan Sheery, Waynflete senior, forward: Sheery was an all-conference selection as a sophomore in 2019 and will be a top contributor for the Flyers this season.

Emily Supple, Cape Elizabeth senior, midfield: With Cochran, Supple gives the Capers an experienced one-two punch that makes them the favorites to win a third straight Class B state title.

Molly Taub, Brunswick senior striker: Taub will be a dangerous scoring threat for the Dragons, who expect to compete for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference title.

Abbey Thornton, Windham junior, midfield: The Eagles center midfielder, Thornton is a player who can score and play defense, and is a leader for the Eagles.

Zuzia Varney, Deering senior, midfield: Varney should be an offensive key for the Rams, and can play a few positions.

Emma West, Gray-New Gloucester senior, midfield: West is a leader in a strong group of upperclassmen who look to build on the Patriots 5-5 record last season.

Tessa Whitley, Camden Hills senior, back: A starter on the Winjammers Class A state championship teams in 2018 and 2019, Whitley is one of the top defenders in the KVAC.

Hayden Wienckowski, North Yarmouth Academy sophomore, forward: Along with freshman Emily Robbins, Wienckowski will lead NYA’s attack this season.

Jordan Wolf, Falmouth senior, goalie: The best goaltender in the state, Wolf is drawing attention from Division I college programs, according to Falmouth Coach Andrew Pelletier.

