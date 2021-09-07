BRUNSWICK — It’s been a dominant start for the Brunswick girls soccer team. After blanking Oxford Hills 5-0 to start the season, the offense showed its potential once again in an 11-0 rout of Skowhegan on Tuesday.

“We all love playing with each other and have some great chemistry on the field,” said junior striker Molly Taub, who scored a game-high four goals. “We’ve been playing together for a long time since before high school, we just have so much fun with each other especially when we are successful like today (Tuesday).”

The potent offense helps ease the burden for junior co-captain Riley McAllaster and the rest of the Brunswick defenders.

“When we can rely on the offense to do its job really well as it has been it slows down the game for us,” said McAllaster. “I think we work really well as a unit back there, the biggest thing is that we all have so much trust in each other and know where everyone is at all times.”

Added Taub: “I think the biggest thing is that we look to attack more, we don’t try to be passive with the ball and with each possession. I think it’s really working out very well for us.”

It certainly did on Tuesday. Taub got things started by scoring two goals in 13 seconds just under four minutes into the game. Alexis Morin and Kelsie Carlton doubled the Brunswick lead shortly after.

“Right now we’re trying to figure out who we are as a team,” said Skowhegan head coach Mike Herrick, whose team dropped to 0-2. “I honestly don’t care what the score is at the end of the game as long as we’re progressing, but that starts with all of us being on the same page.”

It was a fantastic showing for Skowhegan goalie Reese Danforth. She made 23 saves and kept several crosses out of danger to keep the score where it was.

“She is somebody that takes such pride in her craft,” said Herrick. “She is our vocal leader and one of the hardest workers, performances like that show why.”

Logan Brown, Emily Doring (2) and Elysia Palmer also scored for Brunswick (2-0). Carlton added a second goal in the second half to give herself two goals for the game.

“We’re really deep,” McAllaster said. “On offense and defense we have a lot of girls who are capable of playing well, it’s a big strength.”

Sophia Morin, a midfielder turned goalie this season, made two saves to hold the shutout.

“It’s definitely important for us to help Sophia out as much as we possibly can,” said McAllaster. “She’s done a great job, but we want to be there for her at all times.”

