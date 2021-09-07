FRYEBURG — Liza Thorne scored the winner as time expired, putting in a rebound off the keeper’s pads on a penalty corner, as Fryeburg Academy beat Greely 2-1 in a field hockey game on Tuesday afternoon.

Grace Murley scored for Fryeburg Academy (3-0) on a feed from Thorne five minutes into the second quarter to break a scoreless tie, but Leyla Rabbat answered on a pass from Marisa Crowley with nine to play in the third quarter for Greely (0-2).

Savanna Harvey stopped 18 shots for Greely, while Reyna Wales recorded four saves for the Raiders

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 6, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Teada Cheem scored three times as the Patriots (1-2) beat the Rangers (0-2) in Gray.

Mia Bowie added two goals and Olivia Knudsen also scored for Gray-New Gloucester.

SKOWHEGAN 6, MT. ARARAT 0: Kate Kelso had three goals as the River Hawks (2-0) beat the Eagles (1-1) in Skowhegan.

Elle Quinn, Paige Gilbert and Sydalia Savage also scored for Skowhegan.

Piper Cohen had four saves for Mt. Ararat, while Lanie Vanadestine had four for Skowhegan.

BRUNSWICK 3, MORSE 1: Kelsey Sullivan scored three goals as the Dragons (2-0) edged the Shipbuilders (1-1) in Brunswick.

Sarah Coughlin had an assist for Brunswick, while goalie Ahavah Burch made four saves.

Delani Rector scored for the Shipbuilders, assisted by Lily Clifford. Grace Hawkes made three saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

ST. DOMINIC 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Ava Apodaca had a hat trick as the Saints (2-0) beat the Rangers (1-1) in Auburn.

Julianne Cook added a goal and an assist, while Bella Pelletier had three assists for the Saints.

Pilar Hewey had six saves for St. Dominic.

LEAVITT 4, LINCOLN 0: Katie Blouin had a goal and an assist as the Hornets (1-1) beat the Eagles (1-1) in Newcastle.

Jalee Boucher, Ali Denning and Merit Liekelema also scored for Leavitt.

Carlie Leavitt had five saves for the Hornets, while Jillian Chadwick had 12 saves for Lincoln Academy.

SCARBOROUGH 4, BIDDEFORD 0: Ali Mokriski had two goals and two assists as the Red Storm (2-0) beat the Tigers (1-1) in Scarborough.

Delia Fravert and Lana Djuranovic also scored for Scarborough.

Savannah Beaulieu and Mackenzie Lydon had five saves for the Red Storm.

Kerri Scott made 17 saves for Biddeford.

BRUNSWICK 11, SKOWHEGAN 0: Molly Taub scored four goals as the Dragons (2-0) cruised to a win over the River Hawks (0-2) in Brunswick.

Emily Doring and Kelsie Carlton each scored twice, while Logan Brown, Elysia Palmer and Alexis Morin each had one goal.

Sophia Morin made two saves for Brunswick, while Reese Danforth had 23 saves for Skowhegan.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 3, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Emma Towers, Jazmin Ryder and Tatuem Leclair scored goals as the Phoenix (1-1) beat the Seahawks (0-1) in Jay.

Mackenzie Gay and Leigha Gilbert each had an assist for Spruce Mountain.

FALMOUTH 8, MASSABESIC 0: Elise Gearan scored three goals as the Navigators (2-0) beat the Mustangs (0-2) in Falmouth.

Abbie Ford added two goals, while Mackenzie Verlee had a goal and three assists. Whitney Adams and Patty Riley also scored.

Emily Theobald made 21 saves for Massabesic.

WINDHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Kyla Harvie, Sarah Talan and Emily Talbot each scored a goal as the Eagles (1-0) beat the Red Riots (0-2) in Windham.

Abby Thornton had two assists for Windham, while Eliza Trafford had three saves.

Elise Conner had 16 saves for South Portland.

BOYS’ SOCCER

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 6, LAKE REGION 1: Aidan Loignon had two goals as the Patriots (2-0) beat the Lakers (0-1) in Naples.

Jake Butler, Eben Knedler and Michael Sweeney also scored for Gray-New Gloucester.

Jacob Chadbourne scored the lone goal for Lake Region.

LINCOLN 3, LEAVITT 3: Maddox Tilas had two goals for the Eagles (1-0-1) and Garrett Gaudin had two for the Hornets (0-0-1) as the team’s played to a tie in Turner.

Nick Archer scored once for Lincoln and Austin Poulin also scored for Leavitt.

GARDINER 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Cam Lasselle and Casey Paul both scored as the Tigers (1-1) beat the Panthers (1-1) in Gardiner.

Addison Mellor scored for Medomak Valley.

Sean Doyle had five saves for Gardiner, while Eli Pluecker had three saves.

Eli Canfield of the Times Record contributed to this report.

