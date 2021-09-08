ROCKLAND — Edie McKay and Macie Shiers each scored a goal as the Morse girls soccer team beat Oceanside 2-0 on Wednesday.

Kaylee Creamer had an assist for the Shipbuilders (1-1-0) and Riley Walters had three saves.

Jillian Bernard made 15 saves for the Mariners (0-2-0).

 

FIELD HOCKEY

 

DIRIGO 6, LISBON 0: Emily Woods scored a hat trick for the Cougars (1-1), who jumped on the Greyhounds (0-2-1) early for an MVC win at Dixfield.

Jayce Brophy pitched in with a goal and three assists, Grace Robbins scored twice and Alyvia Perreault also had an assist for Dirigo, which led 3-0 after one quarter. Alyvia Ellis (four) and Kiera Kelley (one) split time in the Cougars’ net.

Maria Levesque made one save in goal for Lisbon.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
morse shipbuilders, oceanside mariners, Times Record

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles