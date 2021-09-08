ROCKLAND — Edie McKay and Macie Shiers each scored a goal as the Morse girls soccer team beat Oceanside 2-0 on Wednesday.

Kaylee Creamer had an assist for the Shipbuilders (1-1-0) and Riley Walters had three saves.

Jillian Bernard made 15 saves for the Mariners (0-2-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

DIRIGO 6, LISBON 0: Emily Woods scored a hat trick for the Cougars (1-1), who jumped on the Greyhounds (0-2-1) early for an MVC win at Dixfield.

Jayce Brophy pitched in with a goal and three assists, Grace Robbins scored twice and Alyvia Perreault also had an assist for Dirigo, which led 3-0 after one quarter. Alyvia Ellis (four) and Kiera Kelley (one) split time in the Cougars’ net.

Maria Levesque made one save in goal for Lisbon.

