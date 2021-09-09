The Maine Department of Transportation is scheduled to perform an inspection on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Sept. 14-16.
The bridge carries Route 201 traffic between Brunswick and Topsham. The inspection will impact traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day.
“Southbound traffic moving from Topsham to Brunswick will be able to cross the bridge. Northbound traffic from Brunswick to Topsham will be detoured to the Topsham Bypass and Route 196,” read a statement from the MDOT.
The bridge was constructed in 1932. It is currently the subject of a multi-yearlong legal battle as a local group, known as The Friends of Frank J Wood Bridge, fight for its preservation.
“The Federal Highway Administration requires inspections of fracture critical bridges at least every two years,” read a statement from MDOT. “Because of the poor condition of the Frank J. Wood Bridge, MaineDOT engineers inspect it annually. The structure is scheduled to be replaced. The construction contract is scheduled to go out to bid later this year.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
World Cup qualifying: U.S. men’s soccer gets a wake-up call in Honduras
-
Local & State
After King voices skepticism, Biden drops nominee for ATF chief
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Djokovic now two wins from calendar slam after rallying past Berretini
-
Times Record
Brunswick-Topsham bridge inspection scheduled for next week, traffic impacts expected
-
Sports
Sports Digest: UEFA threatens boycott after FIFA unveils plan to hold World Cup every two years
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.