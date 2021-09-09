Freeport football coach Paul St. Pierre knows how hard it is to win, but he isn’t letting last weeks’ performance against Madison/Carrabec/Valley overshadow the work that his team has to do.

“We’re feeling good about ourselves but also know we have to take it one week at a time,” said St. Pierre. “We want to build on what we did last week and hope to play another complete game.”

The Falcons (1-0) will get their next chance on Saturday at 6 p.m. when they host John Bapst (0-0) at Samuelson Track & Field at Freeport High School.

Here’s a closer look at the Class D matchup:

When: Saturday at 6

Where: Samuelson Track & Field, Freeport High School, Freeport

Coach St. Pierre on John Bapst: “They look like a very solid bunch who will be motivated to play hard after having week 1 go by the wayside. It remains to be seen how a lack of practice time will affect them, but we’re expecting a tough and physical football game, it should be a very strong matchup between the two of us.”

Keys to the game: The Falcons are coming off a season-opening 33-0 victory over Madison/Carrabec/Valley while John Bapst didn’t play because of COVID-19 safety concerns. Despite the shutout, St. Pierre knows his defense will have to play better and be more disciplined this week against the Crusaders. The Freeport running attack of Tony Casale and Nick White posed problems for the Bulldogs’ defense and are hoping to do the same this week. A balanced running attack with a few passes thrown in from a capable Aidan Heath under center will likely be keys for Freeport on Saturday. The Crusaders will look to find their identity in their opening game. With Jordan Kimball at quarterback and Corey Butler doing the heavy lifting out of the backfield, it remains to be seen how effective the ground game will be for John Bapst.

Zane Baker will captain the John Bapst defense that will look to stop Casale & Co. For Freeport, Heath and Cody Arsenault will look to rush Kimball as much as they can and contain the running attack. Tony and Danny Casale, the ball-hawking senior twin brothers, are threats to make a game-changing plays on the defensive side of the ball at any moment.

