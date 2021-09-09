GIRLS’ SOCCER

Deering at Kennebunk, postponed to Sept. 10, 6 p.m.

Noble at Biddeford, postponed to Sept. 11, 2 p.m.

Freeport at Greely, postponed to Sept. 10, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Greely at Freeport, postponed to Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Biddeford at Noble, postponed to Sept. 13

Morse vs. Lincoln Academy, postponed to Sept. 10, 3:30 p.m.

Freeport vs Waynflete, Yarmouth vs North Yarmouth Academy at Toddy Brook Golf Course. No make-up date yet.

FIELD HOCKEY

Morse at Oceanside, postponed to Sept. 14, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Lake Region, postponed to Oct. 16, 1 p.m.

