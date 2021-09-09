Victoria Abbott, Falmouth junior, opposite: Abbott played on the varsity as a freshman and proved to be an adept server, hitter and defender during the 2021 bridge season. She was slowed by an ankle injury this summer, but is expected to be back this fall.

Danielle Emerson, Biddeford sophomore, setter: Emerson led the team in kills and aces as a freshman during the bridge season. She’s a powerful setter, hitter and passer and has an incredible jump serve. Just a sophomore, she was made a captain by Coach Ruth Shaw.

Sophie Dickson, Yarmouth senior, setter: As a sophomore in 2019, Dickson led the team with 162 service points, was second in aces with 36 and had 110 digs. Coaches say her skills elevate Yarmouth’s play.

Charlotte Donovan, Biddeford junior, outside hitter: Donovan is the top defensive player on a team that fights as a united squad for every ball, according to several coaches. Shaw cites Donovan as the player who sparks the Tigers.

Gwen Dorsey, Scarborough senior, outside hitter: A varsity player since her freshman year, Dorsey was third on the team in 2019 with 103 kills and second in blocks with 20 in helping lift the Red Storm to the state final.

Pearl Friedland-Farley, South Portland senior, libero: Considered by some coaches the best defensive player in the state, Friedland-Farley already has 721 career digs and may hit the 1,000 mark this season.

Maeve McQueeney, Cape Elizabeth senior, setter: Cape Coach Sarah Boeckel said her three-year varsity player has some of the best hands in the league and sets great balls for the team’s hitters, regardless of the pass.

Ellie Perry, Gorham senior, outside hitter: Perry recorded 103 kills, 120 digs and 38 aces during the 2019 season to help lead Gorham to the Class A semifinals. Coach Emma Tirrell calls Perry “a thoroughbred” because she rarely comes off the court.

Madeline Strouse, Scarborough senior, middle: A varsity player since her freshman year, Strouse led the team during 2019 with 140 kills and 23 blocks. She was third in service points earned with 94.

Olivia Talley, Greely junior, outside hitter/middle: The 6-foot junior recently moved to Maine from Texas and already has impressed other coaches with her blocking and passing on serve receptions. Greely Coach Kelvin Hasch said Talley will be an impact player on a team with four quality setters.

