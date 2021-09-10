Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Maine Days have become a family tradition for many of the state’s residents. Historically held over Memorial Day weekend, Maine Days welcomes Maine residents to visit the gardens for free. This year, the event will be held over Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, Oct. 9-11.

Advance tickets are required and can be reserved at MaineGardens.org. Interested Maine residents should choose “Maine Day” tickets and note that the tickets are rain or shine. Take this opportunity to explore fall color at the gardens and meet its newest residents, the giant trolls.

At nearly 325 acres, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the largest public garden in New England. Voted No. 1 on TripAdvisor, the nationally recognized public garden is located in Boothbay, with two miles of hiking trails, 17 acres of ornamental and themed gardens featuring native plants of Maine, a children’s garden, a sensory garden.

The mission of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is to inspire meaningful connections among people, plants and nature through horticulture, education and research. To reserve tickets or learn more, visit MaineGardens.org.

