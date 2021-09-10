Waynflete took the lead on an own goal in the first half and Jacob Woodman added a second-half goal as the Flyers extended their winning streak to 16 games by shutting out Traip Academy, 2-0, in a boys’ soccer match Friday afternoon.

Henry Hart assisted on Woodman’s goal.

Waynflete is 2-0; Traip is 1-2.

FALMOUTH 2, GORHAM 1: Charlie Adams and Benjamin Pausman scored unassisted goals in the first half, and the Navigators (3-0) held off the Rams (0-3) in Falmouth.

Cole Bishop answered with an assisted from Josiah Irish late in the first half.

Sean MacDonald made four saves for Falmouth. Gorham’s Nick Phinney stopped one shot.

BRUNSWICK 2, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Gus Silverman scored the tying goal just before halftime and Ian Clendening got the winner 10 minutes into the second half, lifting the Dragons (3-0) over the Red Eddies (2-1) at Brunswick.

Brady Laforge made six saves for Brunswick.

Edward Little’s Mohamed Adow opened the scoring. EL keeper Eli St. Laurent made 12 saves.

MT. ARARAT 6, MORSE 1: Sean Rethi and Ewan Alexander scored two goals each as the Eagles (3-0) breezed past the Shipbuilders (0-3) at Bath.

Sebastian Varela and Brady Merrill also scored Mt. Ararat, which led 3-0 at halftime. Jay Bussey answered for Morse.

Mt. Ararat keeper Jacob Fullerton stopped three shots. Quinton Webster had 13 saves for the Shipbuilders.

DIRIGO 3, WISCASSET 0: The Cougars (1-1) got goals from Drew Collins, Dalton Hodgkins and Trenton Hutchinson in a win over the Wolverines (0-2) at Dixfield.

Wiscasset keeper Nate Schute finished with 26 saves.

