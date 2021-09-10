WATERBORO — Nate Rende, Jaelen Jackson, Johnny Poole and Ryan Thurber each rushed for a touchdown as South Portland defeated Massabesic 26-0 in a Class B South football game Friday night.
South Portland evened its record at 1-1. Massabesic is 0-2.
OXFORD HILLS 43, SANFORD 0: Eli Soehren threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another as the Vikings (2-0) built a 29-0 halftime lead against the Spartans (0-2) at South Paris.
Matthew Doucette scored two touchdowns, and Isaiah Oufiero, Bohden Stetson and Teigan Pelletier each scored one.
NOBLE 28, GORHAM 0: Dylan Mulligan threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter and Anthony Prak rushed for a TD in the second as the Knights (2-0) built a 22-0 halftime lead en route to a victory over the Rams (1-1) at North Berwick.
BRUNSWICK 28, BREWER 12: Wes Cooper, Colby Nadeau and Jacob Musica rushed for touchdowns and Declan Lay returned an interception for a TD as the Dragons (1-1) beat the Witches (0-2) in a Class B North contest at Brunswick.
Cameron Hughes rushed for two touchdowns for Brewer.
MT. ARARAT 36, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Shea Farrell returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown and rushed 44 yards for another score as the Eagles (2-0) beat the Falcons (0-1) in an eight-man game at Topsham.
Mack Wilkins threw a 20-yard pass to Kurt Coen for a first-half touchdown, and Kaiden Getchell rushed for a TD and a 2-point conversion in second half.
MESSALONSKEE 34, EDWARD LITTLE 8: Brady Doucette scored four touchdowns and ran for 111 yards on 14 carries as the Eagles (1-1) snapped a 22-game losing streak by defeating the Red Eddies (0-2) at Oakland.
It was Messalonskee’s first victory since 2017.
Doucette scored on runs of 10 yards in the second quarter and 3 in the third as Messalonskee built a 20-0 lead. He added TD runs of 3 and 12 yards in the fourth.
Drew Smith scored on a 5-yard run for Edward Little midway through the fourth quarter to make it 28-8.
SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 52, DIRIGO 22: Camden Phillips ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the first quarter as the Phoenix (1-1) built a 16-point lead on the way to defeating the Cougars (0-2) at Livermore Falls.
The Phoenix tacked on 28 points in the second quarter for a 44-8 halftime lead, then led 44-16 through three quarters.
LAWRENCE 27, SKOWHEGAN 20: Matt Tromblay scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run, then came down with an interception with 31 seconds left as the Bulldogs (2-0) held off the River Hawks (0-2) in Skowhegan.
Tromblay also scored on an 11-yard run to help give the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead in the second quarter.
Skowhegan’s Adam Savage scored on runs of 3 and 10 yards, then Marshall Easler hauled in a touchdown pass to make it 20-20.
