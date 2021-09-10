BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto’s season-high winning streak at eight.

Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423 feet and gave Baltimore the decisive lead.

The Orioles have won five games in September, one more than they won in August.

It was an all-around tough night for Ray, who got into an exchange with Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde in the second inning. Hyde yelled at Ray during an at-bat by Richie Martin. After Martin struck out, Ray motioned for Hyde to come out of the dugout, but the situation did not escalate any further.

TIGERS 10, RAYS 4: Miguel Cabrera got his ninth straight hit before the string ended, Jonathan Schoop launched a grand slam and Detroit won at home.

Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then left in the first inning with tightness in his right hamstring. The 20-year-old Franco, who came up limping on Nelson Cruz’s double in the first inning, has the second longest on-base run in major league history – Frank Robinson set the record of 43 in 1956.

The Tigers scored twice in the sixth, four times in the seventh and three more in the eighth to beat the team with the best record in the AL.

Cabrera singled in his first two at-bats, giving him a career total of 2,973 and making him the first Tigers player to get nine straight hits since Walt Dropo’s major league record 12 straight in July 1952.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 6, CUBS 1: Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send San Francisco over Chicago for its fifth straight win.

The Giants, who entered 2½ games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, improved to a major league-best 91-50.

It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that put San Francisco ahead. Belt connected for a two-run drive later in the inning.

Rookie Frank Schwindel hit a solo drive for the Cubs, giving him 12 homers and seven in the last 11 games. Chicago lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Bryant was traded to the Giants for two prospects at the July 30 deadline as the rebuilding Cubs unloaded marquee stars who were set to become free agents after this season. The 29-year-old got a standing ovation from the crowd of 29,439 during a pregame video tribute and again before his first inning at-bat.

The slugger was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, then the NL MVP in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought. In this one, Bryant went 0 for 3 with a walk, run and struck out swinging twice.

PIRATES 4, NATIONALS 3: Ke’Bryan Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single as Pittsburgh slipped past visiting Washington.

Hayes completed a two-run comeback by sending a pitch from Washington reliever Alberto Baldonado to right field, scoring Ben Gamel from third for the first walk-off hit of his career.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-2 going into the ninth but quickly put two men on off Washington rookie reliever Patrick Murphy (0-1). Murphy gave way to Baldonado, who retired Cole Tucker but allowed the tying run to score on a groundout to shortstop by Colin Moran.

Hayes then won it to spoil the return of former Pirates All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to PNC Park.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 2: Jorge Soler had a two-run single during a five-run fifth inning, Ian Anderson tied a career high with nine strikeouts and Atlanta won at home

The comeback victory was the Braves’ 35th this season and their second in two nights. They began the game two off the NL lead of San Francisco and Cincinnati.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 2: Jose Barrero made the most of an unexpected start by doubling in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, leading Cincinnati to a win in St. Louis.

The 23-year-old Barrero had two hits after he was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the day to fill in for infielder Kyle Farmer, who was placed on the paternity list. Barrero was hitting .167 over 14 big league games prior to Friday.

Both teams are vying for the second wild-card spot. The Reds entered trailing the Padres by a game for the second spot, and the Cardinals began the night three games behind San Diego.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 10, INDIANS 3: Lorenzo Cain hit a grand slam to cap a six-run fifth inning, Eduardo Escobar homered from both sides of the plate and Milwaukee moved closer to the NL Central title with a win in Cleveland.

Milwaukee’s magic number to win the division is nine and the Brewers (87-55) are 32 games over .500 for the first time in franchise history.

Cain’s home run off reliever Sam Hentges was his third career grand slam and gave Milwaukee a 9-1 lead. Escobar led off the fifth with a home run off right-hander Eli Morgan and started the sixth with a homer against the left-handed Hentges, marking the fourth time in his career he’s homered from both sides.

METS 10, YANKEES 3: Rookie Tylor Megill struck out a career-high 10 in a career-long seven innings and New York took advantage of a string of mental and physical mistakes by the reeling Yankees to rout their Bronx rival at Citi Field in the opener of the season’s second Subway Series.

Making the 15th start of his first big league season, Megill (3-4) allowed four hits and walked one as the Mets got back to .500 at 71-71. The 26-year-old right-hander threw up to 97.2 mph, well above his 94.5 mph average coming in.

The Yankees lost their season-high seventh in a row and for the 11th time in 13 games following a 13-game winning streak. They began the night a half-game ahead of Toronto for the AL’s second wild-card berth.

