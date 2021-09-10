Bradley C. Curtis 1935 – 2021 FREEPORT – Bradley C. Curtis, 86, of Freeport, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021 at Springbrook Ctr. Rehab. He was born and raised in Freeport, the son of George and Helen Curtis. On Aug. 20, 1955 he married Gladys Larrabee of Durham. The couple remained in Freeport. Brad played basketball for Freeport High School, passing his love for the game to both his sons who also played. Brad never lost his passion for the game, he enjoyed watching high school basketball and keeping tabs on the teams. Brad loved spending time with his family. When his sons were young, they often took camping trips to Allen Pond and Uncle John’s camp on Schoodic Lake. He always enjoyed a good joke and teasing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His quick wit will be greatly missed. He very much had a heart for animals especially his dog, Wyatt. Bradley was a skilled carpenter and craftsman of fine furniture. He built many homes in the Freeport area. One of his notable works is the Leighton building on the corner of Bow and Middle Street. He is predeceased by eight siblings; his son, Edward, daughter-in-law Stephanie; and good friend, Don Brown. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Gladys; his son, Stacey and his wife Lisa, son Scott, second son Doug Moore and his wife Terry; grandchildren Michael, Amy, Andrea, Kacie, and Carrie; as well as eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Glendon and wife Lorraine; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery on West Street in Freeport on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. followed by a gathering at the family home on Wardtown Road. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations to the humane society or an animal rescue of your choice.

Guest Book