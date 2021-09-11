BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning, taking the lead on a balk, on their way to a 7-5 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday at Hadlock Field.

Portland, which hosts its final regular-season home game at 1 p.m. Sunday, trailed 5-1 after Binghamton scored twice in the third and three times in the fourth. The Sea Dogs closed within 5-3 on a two-run double by Hudson Potts in the bottom of the fourth. Tryeque Reed and Ronaldo Hernandez tied it with RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth and Pedro Castellanos scored on a balk to give Portland the lead.

Ryan Fitzgerald added an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.

Also Saturday, the Sea Dogs announced that Joey Meneses was named the team’s Most Valuable Player and Josh Winckowski the team’s Pitcher of the Year.

Meneses played in 50 games for Portland before he was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. In Portland, he hit .303 with 43 RBI and 22 doubles. He also had a 12-game hitting streak.

Winckowski started a team-high 19 games for Portland, posting a 7-3 record with a 4.35 ERA. He led the team in innings pitched (93) and strikeouts (83).

ROAD RACING

MDI MARATHON: The MDI Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 17, has been canceled because of the surge in COVID-19 infections, race organizers announced.

“Complications stemming from the recent surge in local COVID-19 infections due to the delta variant, coupled with an already strained medical and emergency services community has lead to too many uncertainties to safely hold the race,” the announcement said.

Organizers will announce options for registered runners at a later date, according to the announcement.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League.

There was a tap-in from Ronaldo in the first half and a low strike after the break to restore the lead after Javier Manquillo equalized.

Ronaldo’s compatriot, Bruno Fernandes, scored the third and Jesse Lingard completed United’s third win in four league games in stoppage time.

• South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored on his English Premier League debut to seal Wolverhampton’s first win of the season, 2-0 at Watford.

• Declan Rice cleared a header off the goalline in stoppage time to salvage a point for West Ham in a 0-0 draw at Southampton.

• Brighton ended newly promoted Brentford’s unbeaten start to the English Premier League by scoring in the 90th minute for a 1-0 win.

Belgium midfielder Leandro Trossard curled into the corner as stoppage time approached to punish Brentford for a lack of cutting edge and inflict its first loss at home since February.

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended Arsenal’s wait for a goal and some points in the English Premier League by scoring in a 1-0 win over Norwich.

• Romelu Lukaku marked the first home match of his second spell at Chelsea with two goals in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

• Bernardo Silva earned Manchester City its third straight victory in the English Premier League with a second-half goal to see off Leicester 1-0.

FRENCH LEAGUE: Midfielder Ander Herrera scored twice and Kylian Mbappe added another as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain routed promoted Clermont 4-0 to make it five straight wins.

BUNDESLIGA: Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in a thrilling Bundesliga game.

Both teams already had – along with Bayern Munich – the best attacks in the league (nine goals from three games), so needed no encouragement to push forward.

But the winning goal, a penalty scored by Haaland in the 77th minute, came after a contentious decision to award the spot kick. Odilon Kossounou caught Dortmund captain Marco Reus in the face with his hand as he tried to shield the ball, and referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot after watching replays following an intervention from the video referee.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Francesco Laporta of Italy shot 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, as Bernd Wiesberger moved closer to sealing a place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Nineteen players were within five shots of the 264th-ranked Laporta, who was 14 under overall, heading into the final round of the flagship event on the European Tour. The closest was English player Laurie Canter, who shot 70 and was a stroke behind in second place outright.

Ryder Cup qualification is the major subplot of this week’s tournament at the tour headquarters at Wentworth, which marks the final chance for players to earn points to gain an automatic place in the European team.

Wiesberger looks almost sure of getting in via the European points list after shooting a second straight round of 67 to climb to a tie for seventh place on 11 under. The Austrian golfer, who has never played in the Ryder Cup, needs to finish only in the top 50 to jump above Rory McIlroy on the list. McIlroy would still be assured of making the team via the world points list.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy on a miserable afternoon for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who saw title rival Max Verstappen take pole position and extend his lead in the standings.

Bottas finished the 18-lap dash 2.325 seconds ahead of Verstappen but will start at the back of the grid on Sunday as he is going to take a new power unit and will receive a penalty for doing so.

Verstappen has pole position and Daniel Ricciardo will also start from the front row. The McLaren driver finished 14.534 behind Bottas, who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season for Alfa Romeo.

Hamilton finished in fifth, more than 20 seconds behind his teammate following a woeful start.

