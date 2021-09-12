BALTIMORE — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 on Sunday, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record.

Guerrero’s drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. Jake Lamb also homered during a 10-run third inning for the Blue Jays, who took three of the four in the series.

Gurriel set the franchise record with his fourth grand slam of the season and also had a two-run homer in the fifth as he drove in seven runs. Danny Jansen had four hits, including three doubles, and four RBI.

Toronto had 19 hits and improved to 80-63 after starting the day tied with the Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot, one game behind Boston.

TIGERS 8, RAYS 7: Robbie Grossman drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning, Jeimer Candelario homered twice, and Detroit won at home.

Candelario’s second homer, a two-run shot, tied the game in the 10th after the Rays took a 7-5 lead in the top of the inning. Kyle Funkhouser (7-3) pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 3: Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman each hit a solo homer off Anthony Bass in the seventh inning, Eddie Rosario also went deep, and Atlanta won at home.

The Braves, going for their fourth consecutive NL East title, padded their lead to 4½ games over the Phillies.

ROCKIES 5, PHILLIES 4: Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs as Colorado won at Philadelphia.

Both of Hampson’s homers came on 0-2 pitches – a three-run shot in the fifth inning on a hanging curveball by Phillies starter Aaron Nola and tiebreaking a two-run blast in the seventh off Hector Neris (2-6). Philadelphia pitchers have allowed 16 homers on 0-2 counts this season, the most in the majors.

CARDINALS 2, REDS 0: Nolan Arenado homered for the second game in a row and five pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout to help St. Louis win at home.

The Cardinals have won four of six. They began the day two games behind Cincinnati and San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot.

NATIONALS 6, PIRATES 2: Patrick Corbin gave Washington’s overworked bullpen a bit of a break, working seven strong innings as the Nationals avoided a three-game sweep at Pittsburgh.

Corbin (8-14) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four with two walks to improve to 3-0 against the Pirates since joining Washington in 2019.

Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Bryse Wilson (2-7) to put the Nationals in front to stay. Luis Garcia and Alex Avila also homered for Washington. Juan Soto doubled and tripled and is hitting .407 (22 of 54) over his last 16 games.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 11, INDIANS 1: Eric Lauer no-hit the Indians into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-hitter, and his teammates belted five homers in a win at Cleveland.

Just hours after Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season – and Cleveland’s record third time being no-hit this year – Lauer threatened to make it two in a row. He didn’t give up a hit until Ryan Lavarnway singled to center with one out in the sixth.

Kolten Wong and Avisaíl García each homered twice. Manny Piña also connected, and the Brewers moved closer to the NL Central title with a three-game sweep.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »