ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ new-look offense overcame a slow start, Ulysees Gilbert returned a blocked punt 9 yards for a touchdown and Pittsburgh rallied to a season-opening 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Down 10-0, the Steelers scored on each of their first four possessions of the second half, with Roethlisberger putting Pittsburgh ahead for good by lobbing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dionte Johnson in the left corner of the end zone.

The pass initially went off Johnson’s fingertips, but the receiver was able to secure the ball before tumbling out of bounds 3:41 into the fourth quarter. The Steelers then extended their lead to 20-10 some 90 seconds later, as Miles Killebrew burst up the middle to block Matt Haack’s punt and Gilbert scooped up the loose ball and ran it in untouched.

Roethlisberger posted his 36th career fourth-quarter comeback to tie Drew Brees for third on the NFL list. He finished 18 of 32 for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Boswell hit all three field-goal attempts, including a game-sealing 45-yarder with 2:42 remaining.

PANTHERS 19, JETS 14: Sam Darnold threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score against his former team as host Carolina got its first season-opening win since 2018.

Darnold connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass with fellow ex-Jet Robby Anderson and took full advantage of a healthy Christian McCaffrey, who piled up 187 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches after missing 13 games last season because of injuries.

Carolina’s defense brought pressure on Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, sacking the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft six times and intercepting him once. Wilson kept battling, though, and finished 20 of 37 for 258 yards with two touchdown passes to Corey Davis in his first career start.

CHARGERS 20, WASHINGTON 16: Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown to help visiting Los Angeles win a game full of turnovers and big penalties.

Herbert led scoring drives of 75, 76 and 68 yards, and a go-ahead touchdown pass to Mike Williams made up for his fumble into the end zone and red zone interception on consecutive possessions. The reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Chargers were 14 of 19 on third downs, wearing down Washington’s defense.

The teams combined for 14 penalties for 151 yards and three giveaways.

Los Angeles also got a 3-yard TD run from Austin Ekeler, who was listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury. Ekeler finished with 57 yards on 15 carries and joined Danny Woodhead as the only undrafted players in the NFL’s common draft era with 10-plus rushing and 15-plus passing TDs.

Washington lost veteran starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a right hip injury midway through the fourth quarter of his team debut. Fitzpatrick was replaced by popular backup Taylor Heinicke, whose name was chanted by fans still remembering his surprise playoff heroics in the wild-card round loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

SEAHAWKS 28, COLTS 16: Russell Wilson threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Seattle clamped down in the second half to close out a victory at Indianapolis.

Indy lost its eighth straight opener, the last five with different starting quarterbacks.

Wilson was sensational in his first action with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, shredding a top-10 defense that entered the season with even higher aspirations.

Despite taking no preseason snaps, the eight-time Pro Bowler led the Seahawks to touchdowns on their first two drives, hooking up with Tyler Lockett on a twisting, over-the-shoulder catch for a 23-yard TD pass to make it 7-3, and finding Gerald Everett for a 9-yard score to give Seattle a 14-3 lead.

EAGLES 32, FALCONS 6: Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes, the first of them to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, and visiting Philadelphia made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his head coaching debut.

Now firmly entrenched as the Eagles starter after Carson Wentz was traded, Hurts certainly looked the part with touchdown passes of 18 yards to Smith, 9 yards to Dallas Goedert and 23 yards to Jalen Reagor.

Another Philadelphia rookie, fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell, scored his first TD as a pro with an 8-yard run late in the third quarter to essentially seal the victory.

CARDINALS 38, TITANS 13: Kyler Murray passed for four touchdowns and ran for another, and linebacker Chandler Jones had a career-high five sacks as Arizona opened its season with a big road victory.

Jones, who tied the franchise record for sacks, also forced two fumbles that the Cardinals turned into 14 points.

Murray tormented the Titans, throwing for 289 yards, with two TD passes apiece to All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk.

49ERS 38, LIONS 10: Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help San Francisco score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half, and the 49ers barely held on for a win at Detroit.

San Francisco led 38-10 early in the fourth quarter but allowed Detroit to score 23 points in three-plus minutes to pull within eight points. But the Lions turned the ball over on downs at the San Francisco 24 with 12 seconds left after getting it back on a fumble by Deebo Samuel.

TEXANS 37, JAGUARS 21: Tyrod Taylor threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns to lead Houston to a win at home over Trevor Lawrence and mistake-prone Jacksonville.

Expectations for the Texans were low entering this season, but Taylor and Houston’s revamped running game were more than enough to handle a Jaguars team that didn’t look much better than it was last season, when it won only one game.

Lawrence became the first rookie quarterback to start an opener for Jacksonville. It was a bumpy debut during which he threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns but also tossed three interceptions, often overthrew open receivers and was the victim of several drops.

BENGALS 27, VIKINGS 24: Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to push Cincinnati to a win at home.

The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches from the Cincinnati 48, Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride for a 32-yard gain.

McPherson also made a 53-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook’s fumble to set up the winning drive. Minnesota challenged the ruling that Cook had fumbled, but it was upheld after a replay review.

Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time ran out in the fourth quarter to tie the game for Minnesota, which had battled back from a 21-7 second-half deficit.

