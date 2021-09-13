A Maine woman and two of her children were killed last week in a multi-vehicle crash that also injured two other children and the driver of another vehicle, Virginia State Police said Monday.

State police identified the woman as Lacquora Smith, 28, of Alfred. Smith and two of her daughters, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old, died at the scene on a highway in Fairfax County, Virginia, on the morning of Sept. 9.

Two other children, a 7-year-old girl and a 2-year-old child, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital. News Center Maine, citing state police, said one of the surviving children is Smith’s and the other a relative. State Police have not released the names of the four children.

Smith and the children were traveling east on Interstate 66 around 3 a.m. in a Honda sports utility vehicle when she lost control near mile marker 64, according to investigators.

Smith’s vehicle struck a Toyota SUV and veered off the right side of the highway. Her vehicle bounced off the guardrail back into the eastbound lane of I-66 and struck the other SUV a second time. Smith’s vehicle then spun to the left side of the highway, struck another guardrail and bounced back into the road.

The driver of an eastbound tractor-trailer swerved to avoid Smith’s spinning vehicle, but the truck and car collided.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

