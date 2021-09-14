NAPLES – Lawrence M. Merrifield, Jr., 73, of Naples, passed away on Thursday morning, Sept. 9, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with his wife by his side.

Larry was born on Nov. 20, 1947, in Portland, the son of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Perces (Phinney) Merrifield. He attended Gorham schools and graduated from Gorham High School.

As a young man Larry worked in construction with his father, and later at Saunders Bros. in Westbrook. After that, he was employed at Camp Takajo in Naples as a year-round carpenter. He worked there for 27 years before retiring in 2016. During his time at Takajo, Larry was known for his excellent problem solving abilities, fine carpentry skills, and thoughtful attention to detail during the many construction projects he facilitated and worked on at the camp over the years.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking in the woods, and watching the birds daily from his picture window. Although Larry loved deer hunting during the course of his lifetime, his recent passion was to hunt wild turkeys in the spring and fall. He was always excited to prepare and serve one of his birds to his family at a holiday meal. He enthusiastically shared his knowledge of the outdoors with many youngsters, and relished the opportunity to talk about nature and wildlife with an interested ear. This was clearly evident during the years he served as an assistant Boy Scout leader in Standish.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Geiser of Naples; his daughter, Alisa Saunders and her husband, Ryan and their children, Charles and Joshua of North Attleboro, Mass.; his son, Jonathan Merrifield and his spouse, Robin Lea and their children, Effie and Simon of Portland; step-sons, Paul Stanford of San Diego, Calif. and David Stanford of Seattle, Wash.; siblings, Lance Merrifield and his wife, Lisa of Arizonia, Lynn Merrifield of Gorham, Leslie Merrifield of Standish, Lawri Foye and her husband Mark of Gray, Lindsey Merrifield of Westbrook, and Lyle Merrifield and his wife Joann of Gorham. He was predeceased by his daughter Johanna Merrifield.

A memorial service celebrating Larry’s life will be held at Camp Takajo (Rt. 35) in Naples, on Oct. 3, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

The family requests that donations be made in

Lawrence’s name to:

a charitable organization of the donor’s choice

