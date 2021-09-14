COLONIE, N.Y. – Raymond H. Belair, 94, beloved husband of the late Dorothy C. Belair., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Kingsway Nursing Home, in Schenectady.

Born in Hartford, Conn., on Dec. 27, 1926, he was the son of the late Harvey and Eva (Benoit) Belair.

Raymond graduated from St. Ignatius High School, Sanford, in 1945. After graduating he completed education in accelerated courses with the U.S. Navy prior to enlisting. He enlisted in the Navy and served honorably from 1944-1946 during World War II as a radioman third class. During his time in the Navy, Ray served aboard the USS Goodrich DD831 Destroyer in the Asiatic and Pacific Theatres. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 8, 1946.

After Raymond’s time in service, he attended the Southern School of Watchmaking in Memphis, Tenn., graduating on June 16, 1948.

In 1955 Ray and his family moved from Sanford, to New Britain, Conn., where he worked for Michael’s Jewelers and was later transferred to their Torrington, Conn., location.

Raymond later worked and represented Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. from 1959 to 1982, Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Co. from 1982 to 1983, and Mass Mutual Life Insurance Co. from 1983 to 2006 when he retired.

Survivors include his children, Esther Callaghan and Mark (Patricia) Belair, five grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Ray was predeceased by his son-in-law, Robert Callaghan.

Ray was a positive thinker, a people person who always helped those in need, and had the organizational skills to be effective. He loved music and dry Manhattans and was famous for his steaks on the grill as well as for his great sense of humor. He will forever be remembered as a gentleman’s gentleman.

In accordance with Ray’s wishes there will be no public services held at this time. A memorial mass and festive celebration of his life will take place once current pandemic restrictions have been fully lifted and Ray’s wishes for all of his loved ones to remain safe and healthy can be fulfilled.

Private interment will take place at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford, alongside his beloved wife, Dorothy.

For information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit http://www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church

498 Watervliet-Shaker Rd.

Latham, NY 12110

