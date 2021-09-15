Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and Rep. Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, will hold public office hours from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the gazebo at Patten Free Library Park, 33 Summer St., Bath.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters. Vitelli and Paulhus will give updates on their work in the Legislature and take questions.

If you cannot attend the office hours but still wish to connect with Vitelli and Paulhus, you can reach Vitelli at (207) 287-1515 or [email protected] and Paulhus at (207) 287-1430 or [email protected]

