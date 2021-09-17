STANDISH — Zac Oja scored three touchdowns in the second half and Bonny Eagle erased a nine-point deficit in the third quarter, rallying for a 54-42 win over Kennebunk in an interclass game Friday night.
Class B Kennebunk (1-2) took a 28-19 lead in the third quarter on Keegan Andrews’ second touchdown pass of the game to Matt Moore.
Oja’s first touchdown put Class A Bonny Eagle (3-0) ahead 35-28 after a 2-point conversion. He rushed for another score to make it 42-28, and returned an interception for a touchdown to ice the victory.
Aidan Walcott and Nick Klein also scored two touchdowns for Bonny Eagle.
BANGOR 37, SCARBOROUGH 36: A fumble by Bangor quarterback Max Clark at the Scarborough 1 on the final play of the game was recovered in the end zone by his brother, wide receiver Landon Clark, as the Rams (3-0) stunned the Red Storm (1-2) in a Class A game at Scarborough.
Bangor led 24-22 after three quarters before Scarborough took the lead for the first time on a Jayden Flaker touchdown. Bangor regained the lead, 31-30, before Flaker scored on a sweep with 1:11 remaining to put the Red Storm ahead, 36-31.
Max Clark threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to his brother, giving the Rams an early 14-7 lead. Bangor led at the half, 17-16.
MARSHWOOD 48, GORHAM 21: The Hawks scored three touchdowns off turnovers in the third quarter to break open a close Class B South game at Gorham.
Marshwood (2-1), coming off a loss to Class A powerhouse Thornton Academy, led 21-14 at the half after the Rams (1-2) scored a touchdown with 36 seconds left in the second quarter.
MASSABESIC 58, DEERING 14: Collin Scully rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, and the Mustangs (1-2) scored three defensive touchdowns in a win over the Rams (0-3) in Portland.
Massabesic roared out to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter. Scully opened the scoring with a 19-yard run and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Alex Graffam. Sean Wakefield had a 2-yard TD run, and Alex Sherron returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown.
Scully added a 12-yard TD run in the second quarter. Caleb Waters and Mike Hendrix each ran back an interception for a touchdown.
Deering’s Dempsey Brady passed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter – 10 yards to Santino Cavallaro and 9 yards to Remijo Wani.
POLAND 27, BELFAST 13: Quarterback Sam Luce and Jesse Fifield scored on first-quarter runs, and the Knights won their season opener against the Lions (1-2) at Poland.
Luce left because of a knee injury late in the first quarter and didn’t return.
Brady Martin added a touchdown run in the second quarter that gave Poland a 19-6 halftime lead. The Knights were playing for the first time after having their first two games canceled.
Following a scoreless third quarter, each team scored in the fourth.
MT. ARARAT 58, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 32: The Eagles (3-0) raced to a 30-0 lead after one quarter and cruised to a victory over the Patriots (1-2) in an eight-man game at Topsham.
Kaiden Getchell scored on runs of 80 and 3 yards in the opening quarter, and Shea Farrell returned a fumble 38 yards for a TD.
SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 44, YARMOUTH 20: Isaac Parker scored three touchdowns, and the Phoenix (2-1) totaled 36 points in the second half to pull away from the Clippers (1-2) in an eight-man game at Yarmouth.
Parker’s 47-yard run with 10:43 remaining increased the lead to 28-14. Spruce Mountain added a scoring reception by Elie Timlie with 3:04 left, then a 7-yard TD run by Camden Phillips in the final minute.
Spruce Mountain quarterback Keegan Turner had two touchdown passes.
The score was tied 8-8 at halftime, with the Clippers (1-2) cashing in on an early defensive touchdown. Yarmouth scored on a 50-yard pass from Spencer Lebrecque to Michael McGonagle in the second half.
TELSTAR 26, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 6: Brayden Stevens had two touchdown runs and a 2-point conversion in the second half to help the Rebels (3-0) clinch a win over the Seagulls in an eight-man game (2-1) at Old Orchard Beach.
Stevens scored on runs of 10 yards in the third quarter and 60 yards in the fourth. He also forced a fumble later in the fourth quarter that was recovered by Cameron Palmer.
Telstar jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter when Will Doyle connected with Miles Lilly for a 6-yard touchdown pass.
Gavinn Martin’s 60-yard TD run in the second quarter made it 12-0, but the Seagulls cut the deficit to 12-6 before halftime.
