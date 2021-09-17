BRUNSWICK — David Nuzuzi and Ian Clendening each converted a penalty kick in the first half as the Brunswick boys soccer team beat Morse 5-0 on Friday.

Nuzuzi finished with two goals for the Dragons (5-0-0), and Judah Greenwald and Chris Kousky also scored. Kaelin Gerwig and Alberto Rufino-Ricardo each were credited with an assist, and Brady LaForge had six saves for the shutout.

Isaac Ensel made 10 saves for the Shipbuilders (0-5-0).

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, FREEPORT 0: Ben Altenburg’s goal with two minutes remaining gave the Capers (2-2) a win over the Falcons (3-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

GIRLS SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, FREEPORT 0: The Capers (5-0) took the lead on an own goal, then made it 2-0 on a goal by Caroline Gentile just before halftime as they defeated the Falcons (1-4) in Freeport.

Maggie Cochran assisted on Gentile’s goal.

