BRUNSWICK — David Nuzuzi and Ian Clendening each converted a penalty kick in the first half as the Brunswick boys soccer team beat Morse 5-0 on Friday.
Nuzuzi finished with two goals for the Dragons (5-0-0), and Judah Greenwald and Chris Kousky also scored. Kaelin Gerwig and Alberto Rufino-Ricardo each were credited with an assist, and Brady LaForge had six saves for the shutout.
Isaac Ensel made 10 saves for the Shipbuilders (0-5-0).
CAPE ELIZABETH 1, FREEPORT 0: Ben Altenburg’s goal with two minutes remaining gave the Capers (2-2) a win over the Falcons (3-2) at Cape Elizabeth.
GIRLS SOCCER
CAPE ELIZABETH 2, FREEPORT 0: The Capers (5-0) took the lead on an own goal, then made it 2-0 on a goal by Caroline Gentile just before halftime as they defeated the Falcons (1-4) in Freeport.
Maggie Cochran assisted on Gentile’s goal.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Matthew William Payeur
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Judith Marie Nottage
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mark G. LaPierre
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sawyer John Coleman
-
Forecaster Sports
South Portland’s offense erupts in victory over Biddeford