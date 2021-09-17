FAIRFIELD — Maybe a slow start was to be expected from the Windham High School football team Friday night at Lawrence. The Eagles were coming off an unexpected bye week, with last week’s game against Falmouth/Greely cancelled when the Navigators were unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols. On top of any rust Windham had to shake off, the Eagles saw a teammate suffer a horrific injury in the first quarter.

Once Windham found its stride though, it never slowed down, cruising to a 27-6 win over Lawrence at Keyes Field. Windham is now 2-0, while Lawrence is 2-1.

Lawrence played without a handful of starters out due to COVID-19 protocols, including quarterback Andrew Trombley and linebacker Matt Trombley. Freshman Michael Hamlin started at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

There was a 25-minute delay late in the first quarter to attend to injured Windham player Joey Somma, a senior defensive lineman. It appeared Somma suffered a leg injury, and he was taken off the field via ambulance.

Two plays after Somma’s injury, the Eagles got the ball back, and proceeded to score on their next four drives.

Windham put together two scoring drives in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead in the half. Tate Chork capped a 15-play, 85-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:27 left in the half. After forcing Lawrence to go three-and-out on the ensuing possession, the Eagles struck again. This time it was Colby Minzer catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from Robert Ledbetter.

On the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter, Ledbetter found Max Arbour streaking down the right sideline for a 71-yard touchdown pass and a 20-0 lead. After stopping the Bulldogs drive at the Windham 27, the Eagles went 73 yards in just five plays. Jason Scott completed the scoring drive, catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ledbetter, and Windham had a 27-0 lead with 5:34 to play in the third quarter.

The shorthanded Bulldogs were able to mount small drives throughout the game, but often Lawrence’s inexperience showed, and it reached the red zone just once. Led by hard-running junior Parker Higgins, Lawrence answered Windham’s final scoring drive with its own. The Bulldogs went 62 yards in seven plays, breaking the Eagles shutout bid when Higgins scored on a 3-yard run with 2:25 to play in the third quarter. Higgins ran for 188 yards on 20 carries for Lawrence.

Ledbetter threw for 187 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for the Eagles. Haddon Boyle ran for 132 yards for Windham.

