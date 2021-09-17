The Maine Food Festival and Craft Expo will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Topsham Fairgrounds, highlighting the area’s best food varieties and juried craft vendors. The festival also features craft beer, cocktails, a bacon-eating contest and a variety of entertainment for the whole family.

Advance general admission is $10. Gate admission is $15. Admission is free for kids ages 12 and under. Tickets are available here at eventbrite.com/e/maine-food-festival-craft-expo-tickets-162076730865.

Local food vendors and a juried craft show will offer a variety of food products and craft items from vendors throughout the state, including gluten-free and vegan options. Pat’s Pizza will be serving ice cold beer and cocktails.

Whoever eats a pound of bacon the fastest will take home a $100 cash prize at the bacon eating contest. Participation is free, but limited, so those interested are encouraged to arrive early to sign up for the 3 p.m. contest.

Live music will play throughout the day, with headliner The Equalites performing rock, reggae and soul. Singer-songwriter, music therapist and Berklee grad Vanessa Hale will start the day off, followed by the local sounds of Kat Logan moving between her guitar and piano.

Kids can enjoy face painting and a bounce house. Local craft vendors will offer shopping. Crafters, makers, homemade specialty foods, local businesses, nonprofits and other vendors are encouraged to apply for booth space. You may contact [email protected] for a vendor application.

Contact the Maine Food Festival & Craft Expo at [email protected] for more information, or search for it on Facebook.

