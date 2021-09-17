RICHMOND — The woman critically injured in a Sept. 7 crash on state Route 197, has died.

Following the crash, Amanda Wogaman, 33, of Richmond, gave birth to a son via emergency C-section eight weeks early. The baby, according to family members, is in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Wogaman worked as a counselor at Harpswell Coastal Academy, for students in grades five through nine, dividing her time between the middle and high schools. She also served as the Civil Rights Team advisor at the school.

“She was just the soul of our school and the conscience of our school,” Scott Barksdale, head of school at the charter school, said Friday. “She was really what we’re all about as a school, which is social change and pushing the envelope. She was always pushing us to do better at that, applauding the steps we would make to address an inequity and then always push us to do more.”

Barksdale said during difficult times, Wogaman cared for the students, and the school staff is carrying that forward now.

Barksdale and Mae Applegate, dean of studies and students, notified the school community of Wogaman’s death on the school’s Facebook page Thursday morning in a post on Facebook.

“We all know the spirit that she lived and taught with, and it hurts now also to know that she is gone,” they wrote. “We think about her, her family, her friends, and the many students and the faculty she impacted over her years as an educator. She was a strong advocate, a vibrant person and a fierce challenger of the status quo. As we continue to move through this school year together, we hold her with us through our activism, alliance and care for each other.”

Amanda Wogaman gives a video message of encouragement to the students at Harpswell Coastal Academy. Wogaman died Wednesday. Video courtesy of Harpswell Coastal Academy

Deanne McNamara, Wogaman’s aunt, confirmed Thursday in an update to the GoFundMe campaign page that was launched shortly after the accident that Wogaman had died Wednesday evening.

“As many of you know, Amanda was involved in a car accident on September 7th. Amanda remains stable, but her body took all the trauma of the accident, allowing both her daughter, and subsequent baby boy, to be true miracles that are unharmed. Baby boy Hunt was born 8 weeks early and is thriving, but it will be long weeks in the NICU,” McNamara wrote.

The family has also been seeking donations of breast milk for the baby.

Both the GoFundMe page and the school’s Facebook page have drawn condolences for Wogaman’s partner, children and family, from families whose children Wogaman worked with and supported.

Wogaman came to Maine from the White Mountains region of New Hampshire to study adventure therapy at Unity College, where she graduated in 2010. She began working at Harpswell Coastal Academy in 2016 as a counselor in the middle school, after completing a master’s degree in school counseling at the University of Southern Maine.

Wogaman was critically injured Sept. 7, when she was turning from Route 197 in Richmond onto White Road across the eastbound lane of traffic and her Volkswagen Jetta was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by Carrie Lane of Litchfield.

Wogaman’s 3-year-old daughter, who was in the car at the time of the crash, was not injured.

Because of the nature of the crash, it was being reconstructed by the Maine State Police and it remains under investigation. Richmond Police Chief James Donnell said no charges are expected.

Related Headlines Bystanders rush in to help victims of Richmond crash, police say

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: