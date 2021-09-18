OAKLAND — Sophomore quarterback David Flynn rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more in his first varsity start, leading Cony to a 34-6 win over Brunswick in a Class B North game Saturday afternoon at Messalonskee High School.

Flynn, who replaced injured starter James Presti, completed 8 of 14 passes for 178 yards, with TD passes of 22 and 56 yards to Ashton Dennett. The first touchdown came just 55 seconds into the game after Brunswick (1-2) fumbled on its first play.

Wes Cooper scored the only Brunswick touchdown on an 8-yard run later in the first quarter. He gained 101 yards on 12 carries.

Cony is 2-0.

THORNTON ACADEMY 40, LEWISTON 0: Jack Emerson threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, and Hayden Whitney rushed for 101 yards and three TDs as the Golden Trojans (3-0) rolled past the Blue Devils (0-3) in Saco.

Thornton led 27-0 after one quarter and 40-0 by halftime.

Isaiah Jones (18 yards) and Anthony Jones (20 yards) were on the receiving end of Emerson’s TD passes as the Trojans jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead. Whitney raced 64 yards for his first touchdown, then added a 10-yard scoring run.

An 8-yard run by Alex St. John and a 3-yard run by Whitney rounded out the scoring.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 26, WESTBROOK 8: Gunnar Saunders threw two touchdown passes to Caleb Micklon in the first half, then added a 5-yard TD run in the fourth as the Raiders (2-1) defeated the Blue Blazes (2-1) in Fryeburg.

Liam Quinn had a 5-yard scoring run in the second quarter for Fryeburg.

Westbrook got on the board with a 23-yard run by Thomas Lewis in the fourth quarter.

CAPE ELIZABETH 52, GARDINER 7: Colin Campbell scored three touchdowns, James Rickman had two TD runs, and the Capers (2-0) breezed past the Tigers (1-2) in Gardiner.

Cape also got touchdown receptions from Nick Laughlin and Luke Mello and a TD run from Caden McDuffie.

Gardiner avoided a shutout when Acadian Parker scored on an 84-yard pass play on the game’s final play.

FALMOUTH 16, MEDOMAK VALLEY 8: Cooper Bush rushed for a touchdown early in the third quarter, then threw an 18-yard TD pass to Teddy Hanley as the Navigators (1-1) defeated the Panthers (1-2) in Falmouth.

A blocked punt on the opening series of the second half set up Bush’s 9-yard scoring run. Bush also passed for a pair of 2-point conversion, both to Max Hau.

Medomak Valley capitalized on an interception in the fourth quarter, as Levi Ward scored on a 4-yard run and also rushed for the conversion. But the Panthers were unable to move the ball after stopping Falmouth on downs at the Medomak 1 with 2:24 remaining.

SACOPEE VALLEY 66, TRAIP ACADEMY 36: Zac Foye threw four touchdown passes and Banning Crowley had three TD receptions as the Hawks (1-2) cruised past the Rangers (0-3) in an eight-man game in Kittery.

Nick Fitch ran for a score for Sacopee. Omar Devosi added a touchdown reception.

CANCELLATION: Saturday’s scheduled eight-man game between Cheverus and Lake Region was canceled because of a COVID issue, according to the Cheverus Athletics Twitter account.

It’s the second straight cancellation for Cheverus, which now is scheduled to play only five regular-season games.

BOYS’ SOCCER

THORNTON ACADEMY 7, SANFORD 0: The Golden Trojans (2-3) took the lead with three goals in a four-minute span midway through the first half and rolled past the Spartans (1-5) in Sanford.

After Jeremiah Gomez opened the scoring in the 18th minute, Arthur Closs Reston connected twice just a minute apart.

Ludovico Bianchi also scored twice. Vittorio Chiaverini and Joao O’Hara were the other goal scorers.

GORHAM 4, DEERING 1: Cole Bishop broke a 1-1 tie in the second half, and Kyle Landry scored twice to lead Gorham (2-3) to a win at Deering (3-2).

Landry gave Gorham and early lead, but Deering’s Jeanno Ndayishimiye tied it midway through the first half. Gorham then got goals from Bishop, Landry and Josiah Irish in the second half.

Irish, Curan Bassingthwaite and Asa Farley each had an assist for Gorham.

PORTLAND 7, WESTBROOK 0: Kosta Nedeljkovic, Martin Kalala and E.J. Sungubele each had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs (4-2) in a win at home against the Blue Blazes (0-4)

Christo Vumpa added a goal and an assist. Nick Paterniti, Charlie Howe and Max Kierstead each had one assist.

BIDDEFORD 6, MASSABESIC 2: Will Goodwin, Ayouba Fofona and Cleusio Luvumbua all scored twice as the Tigers (2-4) defeated the Mustangs (0-5) in Waterboro.

Massabesic, which trailed 3-2 at halftime, got goals from Gabe Lawrence and Ryan Hersey.

YARMOUTH 5, POLAND 0: Steve Fulton scored twice to pace the Clippers (6-0) past the Knights (0-6) in Yarmouth.

The Clippers also got a goal apiece from Will Caruso, Sawyer Flowerdew and Aidan Kamm.

Trevor Robbins made 18 saves for Poland.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 6, OCEANSIDE 1: Sam Boynton notched a hat trick to spark the Eagles (4-0) to a win over the Mariners (1-3) in Rockland.

Malachi Lowery added two goals and Liam Perfetto got the other for Erskine.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 7, WESTBROOK 1: Anneliese Collin and Kendal Sniper each scored twice as the Bulldogs (2-4) defeated the Blue Blazes (0-4) in Westbrook.

Portland raced to a 6-0 halftime lead, aided by goals from Laney Randall, Elizabeth Littel and Eliza Stein.

Collin capped the scoring in the second half when her corner kick went directly into the net.

Brianna Lopes scored in the second half for Westbrook. Lopes also shared goalkeeping duties with Kylie Young.

MARSHWOOD 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: Lilli Hammond scored both goals for the Hawks (3-2-1) in a win over the Scots (3-3) at Standish.

Sam Arnold made seven saves to earn the shutout.

Bonny Eagle keeper Ember Hastings stopped five shots.

GORHAM 2, DEERING 0: Chanelle McDonough scored in the first half and Katie Gooch got an insurance goal in the second half as Gorham (4-0-1) beat visiting Deering (1-3-1).

Faith Connolly and Leah Woodbury each had an assist.

Courtney Jackson made eight saves for Deering.

WINDHAM 6, NOBLE 0: Abbey Thornton’s hat trick propelled the Eagles (5-0) to a victory over the Knights (1-4) in Windham.

Caitlyn Marsh, Elizabeth Talbot and Sarah Talon chipped in with a goal apiece. Eliza Trafford stopped two shots to earn the shutout.

Noble keeper Allie Moore made 14 saves.

SCARBOROUGH 6, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Ali Mokriski and Lana Djuranovic each produced a pair of goals as the Red Storm (5-0) handled the Red Riots (0-5) in South Portland.

Delia Fravert and Evelyn Boardman also scored for Scarborough. Sammy Duffy scored for South Portland.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 6, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Angel Huntsman recorded a hat trick, and Maggie Holt had two goals and an assist to power the Panthers (6-0) past the Raiders (5-1) at Yarmouth.

Hayden Wienckowski added a goal and two assists.

Olivia O’Leary made 14 saves for Traip.

FIELD HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 3, GORHAM 1: Lillian Finley’s second-quarter penalty stroke put Scarborough (5-1) ahead to stay in a 3-1 field hockey win over visiting Gorham (3-2).

The Rams scored in the game’s first minute, as Sydney Connolly knocked home a rebound off a penalty corner. Scarborough tied it after time expired in the first quarter, however, when Maggie Pendergast scored off a penalty corner.

Scarborough was awarded a penalty stroke in the second quarter when a Gorham defender illegally stopped a shot in front of the goal, and Finley converted it. Bella Bateman added a third-quarter goal off another penalty corner.

Katie Roy made one save for the Red Storm, while Gorham’s Lauren Bachner stopped nine shots.

CONY 1, MORSE 0: Sierra Prebit scored in the second quarter with an assist from Maci Freeman, and the Rams (4-2) shut out the Shipbuilders (2-3-1) in Bath.

Taylor Prebit made four saves for the shutout. Morse goalie Gracie Hawkes stopped 10 shots.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4, FREEPORT 1: Eliza Thorne had a goal and an assist to lead the Raiders (4-1) over the Falcons (1-4) in Fryeburg.

Grace Murley, Olivia Towne and Camden Jones also scored, and Agueda Ruiz Perez assisted on Jones’ goal. Fryeburg goalie Eden Voter stopped two shots.

Lily Welsher scored and Vicki Balla made 16 saves for Freeport.

LEAVITT 9, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Emma Beedy, Eve Martineau and Maddie Morin each popped in a pair of goals for the Hornets (4-1) in a win over the Eagles (1-3-1) in Newcastle.

Ava Gagnon, Ally Langlois and Keriah Marston added a goal apiece.

DIRIGO 6, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Emily Woods scored the first two goals, then added two more in the fourth quarter as the Cougars (4-1-1) beat the Seahawks (1-3) in Dixfield.

Grace Robbins and Jayce Brophy also scored.

Boothbay’s Joelyn Crocker made 14 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous