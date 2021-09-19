Well, it’s here. The astronomical end to summer.

Sure, the colloquial end is Labor Day, but it’s not technically official until the autumn equinox.

That happens on Wednesday at 3:20 p.m.

During the spring and autumn equinoxes, the sun is directly over the equator. Everywhere on earth receives roughly 12 hours of sunlight during each equinox.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though.

Monday will be a spectacular weather day in Maine. After a cool start, things really look great for the afternoon.

Ample sunshine will put high temperatures near 70 degrees with low humidity.

This is probably one of the nicest days of 2021 for weather.

But wait! There’s more!

High pressure lingers on Tuesday, bringing another sunny day with highs near 70.

For now, it still looks pretty sunny by Wednesday morning.

See that cold front off to the west, though?

That is going to complicate things a bit.

Expect increasing clouds through the day on Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s.

The forecast gets a bit muddy this far out, since every computer model shows a different solution for this cold frontal passage.

For now, I’m expecting showers on Thursday and Friday.

It’s quite possible some of this lingers into the weekend, but I’m not really loving the data I have to work with so I’m going to wait before I write off the weekend as a washout.

