In the Sept. 12 Telegram article about the smells of Portland (“A story of Portland’s evolving scents of place,” Page A1), Staff Writer Ray Routhier talks about the various odors that have been noted in our city’s history.

One particular odor that Mr. Routhier made only a passing mention of was that of marijuana. He is correct in that it does have its own unmistakable smell. That smell is literally everywhere. Driving, walking or riding bikes in and around the Portland area, one smells it constantly. It comes from the shops where it’s sold, the grow houses, people’s homes, on themselves and, most disturbingly, from passing cars.

This might be a surprise to people out there, but not everyone enjoys that particular odor. In fact, I would personally rank it up there with fish processing and sewage. I am sure that we aren’t the only ones who find it offensive. You cannot get away from it. In fact, we smell it in our home daily!

Our neighbors in the condo next door have been longtime users of medicinal pot. Over the last few years, the smell has infiltrated our home in spite of our best efforts at stopping it. It’s gotten so bad that my better half gets constant headaches from it and our only recourse is to spend as much time away from our home as we can.

I certainly do not want to infringe upon others’ rights to enjoy what they want, but when do their rights supersede our right to breathe clean air?

Raymond Richard

Portland

