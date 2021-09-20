About 2,100 Phippsburg residents will lose power Monday for roughly three hours while Central Maine Power repairs a utility pole on Small Point Rd/Route 209.
CMP Spokesperson Catharine Hartnett said affected residents were notified before the power was cut around 9:30 a.m. Monday. She said the repairs to the utility pole, which was damaged in a car accident Sunday, shouldn’t take more than three hours.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
World Anti-Doping Agency to reconsider marijuana ban that kept Sha’Carri Richardson out of Olympics
-
Nation & World
Illegal marijuana farms take West’s water in ‘blatant theft’
-
Scarborough Leader
Service Notice: Fred W. Bayley and Thomas R. Bayley
-
Nation & World
Officers search Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
-
Local & State
MaineHealth awarded $1 million to study COVID-19 testing in vulnerable communities