About 2,100 Phippsburg residents will lose power Monday for roughly three hours while Central Maine Power repairs a utility pole on Small Point Rd/Route 209.

CMP Spokesperson Catharine Hartnett said affected residents were notified before the power was cut around 9:30 a.m. Monday. She said the repairs to the utility pole, which was damaged in a car accident Sunday, shouldn’t take more than three hours.

