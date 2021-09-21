FARMINGTON — Lily Fagan put away a feed from Mannon Frykholm 4:28 into the second half to break a scoreless tie, leading Colby to a 3-0 women’s soccer nonconference win over UMaine-Farmington on Tuesday.

Charlotte White scored an unassisted goal in the 65th minute and Ellie Hankin added a goal on a Fagan pass just two minutes later for the Mules (2-1-1).

Callie Hammer had four saves for UMaine-Farmington (1-6) and Maxine Jamison had one save for Colby.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

GEORGIA TECH: The NCAA placed Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball program on probation for three years, citing violations committed under former coach MaChelle Joseph that included players being forced to practice longer than the rules allow and on scheduled off days.

The investigation also found that players feared reprisals from Joseph if they spoke out, and cited “a tense and strained relationship” between the coaching staff and the school’s compliance office.

The NCAA finding means both the men’s and women’s programs at Georgia Tech have landed on probation, a situation that prompted the governing body to also order a comprehensive compliance review of Georgia Tech’s athletics department by an outside agency.

The probationary period for the women’s team does not include a ban on participating in the NCAA Tournament, but an infractions committee headed by former Minnesota athletic director Joel Maturi did impose a $5,000 fine plus 1% of the program’s annual budget.

The probationary period will be tacked on to a four-year sanction against the men’s program, which is set to end in 2023. The women’s team will then go on probation through 2026.

FOOTBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA: Sophomore Luke Doty will get his first start of the season at quarterback.

Gamecocks Coach Shane Beamer said Doty would get the call at home against Kentucky on Saturday night. Doty hurt his foot in practice last month and missed the first two games of the season. However, he entered early in a 40-13 loss at No. 2 Georgia when starter Zeb Noland was hurt.

UTAH: Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the team after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising, the team said.

Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor, transferred to Utah for his final season and won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer at QB. He went 1-2 in three starts and was benched late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 triple OT loss to San Diego State last weekend.

Rising was listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart Utah released Tuesday morning. Brewer was not listed at all.

VANDERBILT: Running back Ra’Mahn Davis will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn toe ligament on his right foot.

Davis watched the second half of last week’s 41-23 loss to Stanford from the sideline with his right foot in a walking boot. He led the team with 44 carries for 211 yards and scored his first touchdown in the loss to Stanford before leaving the game.

RUTGERS: Two players have been suspended from the team after they were charged in an incident in which three people were struck by paintballs fired from a passing vehicle.

Coach Greg Schiano took the action shortly after defensive backs Malachi “Max” Melton and Chris Long were each charged with three counts of aggravated assault and a weapons count. The charges stem from an incident Monday night in the area of the school’s Livingston Campus in Piscataway. It’s not known if either player has retained an attorney.

KANSAS: Running back Velton Gardner, who led the Jayhawks in rushing last season, has entered the transfer portal after seeing his playing time decrease over the first three games under new coach Lance Leipold.

The junior running back started each game but, after carrying 19 times against South Dakota and eight times against Coastal Carolina, appeared in just four plays and carried twice for 4 yards in Saturday’s blowout loss to Baylor.

By transferring now, Gardner could potentially redshirt this season and still have two years of eligibility remaining.