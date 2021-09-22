Thornton Heights Commons, a 42-unit affordable housing project, is nearing completion in South Portland.

Construction that began last summer at 611 Main St., the site of the former St. John the Evangelist Church, is expected to be finished in mid-October, according to Mike Hulsey, executive director of the South Portland Housing Authority. The apartments should be ready for residents a month later, he said.

The building features 25 one-bedroom, 10 two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom apartments above a first-floor commercial space. Affordable housing units will start at $871 for one bedroom, $1,046 for two bedrooms and $1,209 for three bedrooms. There will also be market rate one-bedroom units starting at $1,350.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: