LEWISTON — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in New Hampshire earlier this month, similar to the recovery of human remains found Tuesday at another Casella Waste Systems recycling facility in Lewiston.

Acting on a tip, local and state police investigated a report of remains at Casella Waste Systems on River Road.

Detectives secured the scene and interviewed witnesses; the remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for postmortem examination.

As of Thursday, the remains had not been identified, according to Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

On Sept. 9, human remains were discovered at a Casella waste transfer station in Belmont, New Hampshire. The deceased was identified as Jessica A. Lurvey, 28, of Gilford, New Hampshire.

“Ms. Lurvey’s body had arrived at the transfer station among the contents of a disposal truck and had been discovered when contents were being removed and separated,” according to a media statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office as well as state and local police.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy, according to a media statement from the Attorney General’s Office. The case and manner of death of Lurvey were said to be pending further testing.

An investigation is ongoing, but the death is not considered suspicious, according to the media release.

Moss said Thursday that Maine detectives are aware of the human remains recovered in the recycling facility in New Hampshire.

Lurvey was engaged to be married and had two children, according to an obituary.

According to its website, Casella operates in northern New England and New York. It rents dumpsters and provides garbage pickup.

