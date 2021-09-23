There is an imminent need for greater and more consistent funding in the caregiving industry, and we have an opportunity, right now, to make it happen.
I am studying to complete my master’s in social work, with the goal of being able to serve the older adult population through casework and advocacy. I have past experience working in nursing homes and retirement homes, and I have personally seen the difference that federal funding and community support can have on caregiving establishments. A difference between a minimum-wage job and a living-wage job is a full, well-trained staff that can provide proper care compared to a short-staffed, overworked facility where things fall through the cracks and resident care is not always a top priority.
The median age of the U.S. population is 38. This number is only expected to increase moving forward, and the expectation is that by 2035, there will be more adults age 65 and up than there will be children age 18 and younger. This is important because it is going to create a dramatic strain on our caregiving infrastructure, including family caregivers, home-care nurses, retirement homes and nursing homes.
The Build Back Better Agenda is fighting to expand home care, as well as improving work opportunities and increasing wages in the caregiving industry. I am calling on our elected officials to support these care provisions, and I am urging you to contact your local representative to do the same.
Victoria Kavanaugh
Scarborough
