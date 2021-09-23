AUGUSTA – Edward Seabury Coffin moved on to the next leg of his journey on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. After a valiant fight against cancer, he passed peacefully at his home on Cony Road in Augusta in the presence of loved ones.

Edward was born in Freeport on Feb. 18, 1932 to James “Ned” Coffin and Carlene Edith Davis. He was educated in Freeport and Pownal schools. When he expressed a desire to study engineering, there were those who questioned his ability in math and science. Ed always appreciated the “doubters” throughout his life because they cultivated his “just watch me” attitude.

Ed did graduate from the University of Maine with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1954. He married his first wife, Delores (Lolly) Dumais, and settled on Cony Road to begin his family. He was employed by the State Highway Commission (MDOT) for a few short months when he was conscripted into the U.S. Army.

Returning in 1957 to work for the State of Maine, he became a Resident Engineer, a designer of bridge structures and a creator of computer software. In 1973, he left state employment to jumpstart the firm of Coffin Engineering and Surveying. He had become accustomed to being told that failure was imminent, but the firm continued to grow. They invested in computers and very early on used color in their drawings. He was quite proud of that – not just the eight Crayola colors but a “zillion shades.” Because of a little serendipity and a whole lot of just doing what needed to be done, his firm developed a substantial working relationship with MBNA in Camden, Maine. This opportunity afforded them many years of incredibly interesting and diverse engineering projects. Ed was also involved with another business venture creating software for surveyors, Coffin Advanced Technologies.

Ed married his second wife, May Ross, in 2005.

Coach Coffin loved high school basketball, particularly the small school intensity. He was known to travel many miles (from Downeast to up in the County) to see a desired contest. Ed was a prolific writer on Maine Basketball Report under the name of “Geezil.” He coached youth league basketball for decades, involved in the game until the age of 72. He was an IAABO basketball referee. Ed’s favorite season was high school basketball tournament season. For many, many years you could count on seeing Ed, wearing his bright yellow jacket, in the very same seat in the stands of the Augusta Civic Center. He was actually given his own dedicated seat in the stand inscribed, “Coach Coffin.”

Ed was also an Augusta East baseball and softball coach for many years. He was a charter member of CARA (Capitol Area Recreation Association), providing ongoing technical, design and engineering services. Not surprisingly, Ed was a charter member of the Kennebec Valley Sports Hall of Fame.

Ed was elected to the Augusta City Council and served two terms, from 2006 – 2011. He decided not to run for a third term because service prevented him from attending the aforementioned February high school tournaments!

Throughout the years, Ed received many prestigious awards and recognitions. In 2006 he was honored with the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award. He served as President of the Maine Land Surveyors Association and was named Maine Surveyor of the Year in 1999. He served on the board of directors of the University of Maine Alumni Association.

He was also a member of the following organizations: American Society of Engineers; Maine Society of Land Surveyors; New England Genealogical Society; Maine Genealogical Society; Kennebec Historical Society; and the Freeport Historical Society (Volunteer of the Year in 2018).

Ed Coffin’s intellect, energy and curiosity was a true inspiration. He played the guitar and sang along to classics like Hank Snow. He loved a lively political discussion. Ed was a published author and researcher. His works include “Descendants of Abner Coffin and Mary Rawlins”, “The Early Freeport Settlers”, and “The Early Harpswell Settlers.” He also was the creator of many historic period maps involving Freeport, Pownal and Harpswell. Ed was a much sought-after public speaker on these subjects.

Ed Coffin was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Fred James Coffin and Carol Diane Fogg; his first wife, Lolly; and his granddaughter, Mary Coffin.

He is survived by his wife, May Ross Coffin; his sons Kent of Rochester, N.H., Kane of Pittston, Kerry (Wanda) of Concord, N.H. and James (Jennifer) Coffin of Farmingdale, and his daughter, Luanne Collins of Augusta; his stepson, Rick (Lauren) Ross of Waterville, and stepdaughters Julie (Mark) O’Brien, Anita (Mike) Hopkins, and Heather (Keith) Priest, all of Augusta. He is also survived by several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

As Coach Coffin would say, “Good things happen when you persist and believe.”

The family would like to express much gratitude to Lynn, Sherry, Karen, Katie and Brandi who provided such comfort and care these past several months.

Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday Sept. 27 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 28 in Woodlawn Cemetery, Freeport.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

If desired, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Capitol Area Recreation Association

P.O. Box 5275

Augusta, ME 04332-5275 or:

Augusta Food Bank

161 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Augusta, ME 04330

Guest Book