Rotary, lake association need volunteers for Stevens Brook Trail cleanup

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club and Lake Environmental Association will lead a cleanup of Stevens Brook Trail between Food City and Smith Avenue Saturday, Sept. 25. There will also be a scavenger hunt for children.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. at Food City, where cleanup will begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon. Participants are asked to bring their own work gloves and clippers; trash bags will be provided. All are welcome; the rain date is Sunday, Sept. 26.

“The portion of the trail and brook scheduled for cleanup is where Stevens Brook powered as many as nine mills from the late 1700s into the 20th century,” said Carol Madsen, chairperson of the Rotary Club’s Environmental Committee. “As recently as the 1960s, mills were located on or near Stevens Brook. In fact, Food City is on the site of the old Pondicherry Woolen Mill. Built in 1865, it began using steam in 1889 and employed 225 people in 1904.”

Alanna Doughty of Lakes Environmental Association, in conjunction with the local Rotary Club, will lead a historic tour of the former Stevens Brook mill sites from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 21 starting at the Food City parking lot.

Jessica Putnam, president of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club, remarked how wonderful it is to be a Rotarian, not only because of their local initiatives, but their work around the world and in the district, which includes southern Maine and coastal New Hampshire.

Dick Hall, district governor of Rotary District 7780 said he is excited to see 21 clubs organize various cleanup efforts along Maine’s waterfronts.

“Rotarians have always made the environment an area of focus in their respective clubs,” Hall said. “But adding the environment as Rotary International’s seventh area of focus allows a direct channel to global grants, new projects and innovations tackling this issue.”

For more information about either event, contact Carol Madsen at [email protected]

Music on Main

The first Music on Main concert was a popular success, so another one has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. The free event takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the vacant lot at 144 Main St. The concert features the reggae island sounds of Catcha Vibe and B. Positive as well as hoop jam by Nettie Loops. Food and beverages will be for sale from Stella’s on the Square, Nora Belle’s, Mister Twister, The Greenhouse by Sao, Crepe Elizabeth, Bickford Box and Fred’s Fried Dough. Although many people were up and dancing at the first concert, attendees are encouraged to bring chairs but leave their coolers at home.

Farmers market still open

Summer may be officially over, but the Bridgton Farmers Market is still going strong, with vendors offering a wide range of delicious, fresh produce and other items to ease consumers into the fall season. The market is open on the green on Depot Street, behind Renys, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays until Oct. 30. Some vendors may stay until 1 p.m. Online pre-orders are also available. For a full list of vendors and more information, go to facebook.com/BridgtonFarmersMarket or email [email protected]

Last chance to trek the trails

The final week of Loon Echo Land Trust’s month-long Trek for the Trails is coming up. Participants can run, walk, hike, bike or drive on or through any LELT preserve and document their adventure with selfies. They may also raise money from friends and family to support the LELT trails they love. Runners can be timed via Strava Segments on Pleasant Mountain, Bald Pate Mountain Preserve and Raymond Community Forest. The top finishers will be determined by Strava results as of 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Registered trekkers will be entered in a raffle for great prizes offered by local businesses. For more details and to register, go to loonecholandtrust.org/trek/ or call 647-4352.

Bridgton Food Pantry

While many of us are taking a break to relax after a busy summer, others are still concerned about getting enough food on the table. Fortunately, local food pantries are there to help. The Bridgton Food Pantry at the former United Methodist Church, 214 Main St., is open to anyone in need from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Volunteers are always welcome. For assistance and more information, call Penni Robbins at 318-4467 or 647-3704.

Perri Black can be reached at [email protected] or 647-8272.

