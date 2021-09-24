Windham police officers honored for service to community

Five members of the Windham Police Department were recently honored for their years of service to our community.

Drug Recognition Expert Raymond Williams received a Lifetime Achievement Award at a training held in Cape Elizabeth earlier this month. The award recognized Williams for his continued work in removing impaired drivers from Maine highways. He began his 35-year-long career with the department in 1986 and was promoted through the ranks to his current position of captain of the patrol division. During his tenure, Williams has been instrumental in training hundreds of police officers in Maine in the techniques of detection and processing of alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers. He has also been a part of a core group of instructors passionately teaching these skills in the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program.

The Windham Police department also unveiled a plaque that will be used to recognize members of the force who have demonstrated outstanding dedication in the service of our town. The first to be honored are the original four members of the Windham Police Department: Chief Gregory Hanscom, Lt. Richard Lewsen, Officer Charles “Sandy” Ballard and Officer David Guitard.

The police department was formed in 1976 and over the past 45 years has grown from those four officers to 30 and also has two administrative assistants and a full-time animal control officer.

This impressive growth “was accomplished by the quality of team members both past and present,” Chief Kevin Schofield said. “It is the hope of the department that this plaque will be used to continue to recognize and honor officers who make significant contributions to the department.”

Walk through Windham history

Join the Windham Historical Society on Sunday, Sept. 26, during a tour of Arlington Cemetery in North Windham. Society members will introduce you to the ancestors of some of Windham’s early well-known families, including the Manchesters, Lambs and Kennards. For those of you who have been following the story of Lena Megguier on the society’s Facebook page, you may be interested to know that Lena’s gravesite will also be a part of the tour. The cemetery is located on Route 302, right across from the Little Meetinghouse. Stop by any time between and 1 and 3 p.m. The tour is free, but donations will be accepted.

Take a trip to the fair

Windham residents 55 and older will be happy to discover they can hop aboard the Windham Parks & Recreation bus for a trip to the Fryeburg Fair on Oct. 5. Tuesday is Senior Day at the state’s largest agricultural event, so entry to the fair will be free. The bus will depart the Town Hall parking lot at 8 School Road at 8:30 a.m. and will return at 4:30 p.m. The fee for this fun-filled day of fair food, cute animals, crafts, music and more is $12. For more information or to register, call 892-1905.

Let’s light up the town

PowerServe is back at work helping to spread community spirit around Windham. This year, it is working with the town of Windham to spread some Christmas spirit in the month of October. Prep work to help light the trees in the 202/302 rotary will be done from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3. Sixty volunteers are needed to help dig, rake, glue and assemble the groundwork for licensed electricians to provide outlets for a beautiful holiday display. Register at powerserve.me/volunteer.

Cancer support group

The Windham Cancer Support Group is holding in-person meetings once again at the Windham Public Library the last Tuesday of every month from 6-10 p.m. Anyone who is suffering from cancer or is a caregiver to someone with the disease is welcome to attend.

