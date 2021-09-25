DEKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois scored 27 straight points to pull away and beat the University of Maine 41-14 in a college football game on Saturday.

UMaine (1-3), playing the first of two Football Bowl Subdivision teams it will face this season, tied the game at 14-14 on a 4-yard run by Elijah Barnwell with 10:52 left in the second quarter. Northern Illinois (2-2) took the lead for good with 4:31 left in the second when quarterback Rocky Lombardi capped a 79-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

John Richardson hit a pair of field goals to stretch Northern Illinois lead to 27-14. Maine had a chance close the gap when Khairi Manns recovered a fumble by Lombardi and returned it to the Huskies 15. Maine had first-and-goal from the Northern Illinois 5-yard line, but failed to capitalize when Jonny Messina missed a 23-yard field goal.

Lombardi, who finished with 119 yards rushing, added touchdown runs of 64 and 18 yards in the fourth quarter. He also completed 17 of 24 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown.

Northern Illinois took the early lead on a 7-yard touchdown run by Harrison Waylee. Maine tied it late in the first quarter on a 28-yard run by Freddie Brock. Lombardi hit Clint Ratkovich with a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second to give the Huskies the lead.

UMaine quarterback Derek Robertson completed 14 of 26 passes for 165 yards. Andre Miller caught five passes for 87 yards and Brock rushed 18 times for 90 yards.

HUSSON 26, SPRINGFIELD 21: Nic Visser threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Eagles (3-1) jumped out to a 26-7 halftime lead and held on to beat the Pride (1-3) in Bangor.

Husson took a 6-0 lead when Visser connected with Jon Bell with a 37-yard touchdown pass. Springfield tied it on a 4-yard run by Tim Callahan, but Husson took the lead back when Visser hit Aidan Hogan for a 54-yard scoring pass. Bell added a 12-yard touchdown run and Visser hit Tyler Halls for a 1-yard touchdown pass before halftime.

Aiden Lewin scored a touchdown in the third and Isaiah Cashwell-Doe in the fourth for Springfield.

Visser completed 19 of 30 passes for 325 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for Husson.

TRINITY 38, BOWDOIN 14: Spencer Fetter completed 23 of 36 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bantams (2-0) over Polar Bears (0-2) in Brunswick.

Fetter threw a 40-yard TD pass to Jack Barrett in the first quarter, a 13-yard scoring strike to Jonathan Girard in the second and added a 19-yard connection to DeVante Reid in the fourth.

William Kirby added two rushing touchdowns for Trinity.

Andre Eden scored on a 13-yard rush and Griff Stalcup scored on a 14-yard run for Bowdoin.

COLBY 10, AMHERST 7: Moises Celaya connected on a 38-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter to break a tie and lead the Mules (1-1) to a win over the Mammoths (1-1) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Devin Marrocco plunged in from the the 2-yard line early in the first quarter to give Colby the lead and Kellen Field answered with an 8-yard run to pull Amherst even on the very next possession.

Matt Hersch completed 13 of 23 passes for 104 yards for Colby.

MIDDLEBURY 24, BATES 0: Will Jernigan had scoring runs of 3 and 20 yards, and added a 11-yard touchdown pass to Greg Livingston in the first quarter as the Panthers (1-1, 1-1 NESCAC) blanked the Bobcats (0-2, 0-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Bates quarterback Brendan Costa was 14 for 30 passing for 115 yards, but was picked off three times. He also rushed 14 times for 39 yards.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

QUINNIPIAC 5, UMAINE 1: Celine Tedenby gave the Black Bears (0-2) the lead in the first period, but the Bobcats (2-0) responded and picked up their second straight win in Hamden, Connecticut.

Alexa Hoskin, Taylor House and Sadie Peart scored in the second period as Quinnipiac took a 3-1 lead. Nina Steigauf and goalie Corinne Schroeder added third-period goals.

Loryn Porter had 39 saves for Maine, while Schroeder stopped 27 for Quinnipiac.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 4, WESLEYAN 0: The Polar Bears (4-2, 2-2 NESCAC) scored three times in the third period and beat the Cardinals (2-4, 0-4) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Bailey Prete and Faith Jennings each scored twice for Bowdoin. Julia Arsenault made five saves.

Kylie Nelson-Marois had 10 saves for Wesleyan.

UNE 4, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 3: Lindsay Burns scored an unassisted goal late in the fourth quarter as the Nor’easters (4-4, 2-0 CCC) beat the Golden Bears (3-3, 1-1) in Biddeford.

Burns scored twice for UNE, including the first goal of the game in the first period. Sarah Johnston tied it for Western New England in the second period, but Jillian Lachapelle and Julia Steeves scored later in the period to give the Nor’easters a 3-1 lead.

Emily Campbell and Sarah Johnston scored to tie it for Western New England.

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, BRIDGEWATER STATE 0: Abigail Chartier had two goals, and Sage Drinkwater and Hannah Banks also scored as Huskies (4-4, 2-1 Little East) beat the Bears (2-4, 0-2) in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Olivia Lambert and Jaigan Boudreau each had an assist for Southern Maine. Julianna Kiklis had two saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, EASTERN CONNECTICUT 1: Kiki Huntress finished off a feed from Ciera Berthieume 7:42 into the second half for the Huskies (5-1-2 0-1-1 Little East) to even up the game at 1-1 and played to a draw against the Warriors (3-3-1, 0-1-1) in Gorham.

Haley Montesanto broke a scoreless tie in the 18th minute with an assist from Sierra DeCarli for Eastern Connecticut.

Alexis Terrell turned aside five shots for the Warriors and Bre Atwood had three saves for the Huskies.

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 0: Alicen Burnham scored the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute as the Monks (5-4, 5-0 GNAC) blanked the Falcons (4-3, 2-2) in Standish.

Michelle Messa recorded eight saves for Albertus Magnus, while Adia Grogan stopped six shots in the shutout for St. Joseph’s.

TUFTS 6, COLBY 0: Liz Reed had three goals, Stephanie DiLeo added two and Claire Wilkinson also scored as the Jumbos (5-1, 3-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (2-3-1, 0-3-1) in Waterville.

Emily McMaster made eight saves for Colby.

WESLEYAN 3, BOWDOIN 2: Audrey Lavey scored two goals for the Cardinals (5-0, 3-0 NESCAC), who built a 3-1 lead in the first half and held on for the win against the Polar Bears (4-3, 0-3) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Jade Cromwell and Jamie Lau scored, and Alex Arndt made five saves for Bowdoin.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, GORDON 0: Maddie Scammell scored the winner midway through the first overtime session as the Nor’easters (5-2-1, 2-0-0 CCC) outlasted the Fighting Scots (5-2-0, 2-1-0) in Biddeford.

MEN’S SOCCER

GORDON 6, UNE 0: The Scots (4-3, 1-1 CCC) scored three times in each half and beat the Nor’easters (1-7, 0-2) in Biddeford.

Ryan Modezeleski, Ben Mollenhauer and Julius Swaim scored in the first half, while Benji Wright, Jarvin Ramirez and Noah Martin scored in the second half.

Ollie Hammond and Sean McCarthy combined for four saves for UNE.

WESLEYAN 1, BOWDOIN 0: Dane Harmaty scored in the second half as the Cardinals 3-2-1, 2-2-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (4-2, 1-1) in MIddletown, Connecticut.

Michael Webber had four saves for Bowdoin, while Liam Devanny had five saves for Wesleyan.

BRANDEIS 2, BATES 0: Max Horowitz scored in the 18th minute then set up Jared Panson with about five minutes left as the Judges (2-4-1) shut out the Bobcats (4-2) in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Luca Antolini stopped seven shots for Bates.

TUFTS 1, COLBY 1: Justin Lauer scored in the first half for Colby (2-3-2, 1-1-2 NESCAC), but Biagio Paoletta tied it for the Jumbos (5-0-2, 2-0-2) with less then four minutes remaining in regulation in Waterville.

EASTERN CONN. 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Larson Richard had two goals and the Warriors (5-3, 2-0 Little East) scored three late goals against the Huskies (4-4-1, 0-2) in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Jacob Satires finished with 14 saves for the Huskies.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, EMMANUEL 1: Rion Dos Santos finished off a pass from Aidan Hickey for the winner 59 seconds into the second overtime as the Monks (5-1-2, 4-0-0 GNAC) edged the Saints (5-3-1, 3-2-0) at Standish.

Alec Erskine gave Emmanuel a first-half lead with a goal from Pedro-Andres Vasquez with 2:20 left until halftime, but Colin Grant sent the game to overtime with an unassisted goal with 2:52 left in regulation.

