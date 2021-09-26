PITTSFIELD, N.H. – Charles “Chuck” Elihu Humphrey of Pittsfield, N.H., died peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on August 18, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., after his short battle with lung cancer.

Born in 1941, to Gerald and Harriet (Russell) Humphrey of Gray, Chuck entered this world with a twinkle in his eye. As a child, he cherished playing baseball and guitar and hunting with his brothers Gerald “Buzz”, Phil, and Tim. He knew he was destined for great things and garnered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy after graduating from Pennell Institute in Gray.

Chuck had an appreciation for his country and the freedom it provides its citizens. While at the Naval Academy (’65), and subsequently the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Bigelow during wartime, he learned and thoroughly understood the meaning to serve and protect. Though wishing to remain in the Navy, his desire to be with his family was more substantial, and he was honorably discharged in 1969. His love of the Navy, U.S. Military, and the country never wavered; he continued his involvement with the Naval Academy through the Alumni Association for many years.

The meaning of serving and protecting morphed as Chuck entered the private sector, beginning his career at Prudential and eventually ascending to a Principal at KPMG, helping companies, employees, and clients grow and protect their assets. In 1998, Chuck founded his Investment Advisory firm, C. E. Humphrey Associates, assisting clients big and small to achieve their financial goals. He enjoyed those he worked with, whether a colleague or client. Chuck was a consummate professional dedicated to the service of others, always keeping his cool and moving forward to “get ‘er done”, as he would regularly say.

While at USNA, Chuck and Bonnie started dating, became engaged at the Academy’s Ring Dance, and married in 1965 after Chuck graduated. Early on, the Navy and other work took them to several locations throughout the eastern half of the U.S. until they settled in Stow, Mass., to raise their children. After they became empty nesters, they built a home together in Pittsfield, N.H., where they have reveled in watching the beautiful sunsets and wildlife the vista has provided them.

With his booming voice, hearty laugh, and large stature, you knew when Chuck entered a room. He was jovial, kind, and generous, giving those in need the shirt off his back. Giving back was of great importance to him, and he regularly contributed to the school that took him places, groups that helped others get back on their feet, and children’s programs in their community. Though he was nearly always working, Chuck truly enjoyed moments with his family and friends most of all.

Chuck leaves behind his beloved wife, Bonita “Bonnie” Humphrey with whom he shared 56 years of marriage; his son, Todd and his wife Armine of Winchester, Mass., daughter, Hilaire Quinn and her husband Robert of Hopkinton, N.H.; grandson, Kyle Denio, his wife, Morgan, and their children of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; and Dennis Humphrey of Athol, Mass. Chuck is also survived by his older sister, Eleanor Whiston of Mystic, Conn., and younger brother, Tim and wife Dorene of Houlton.

A celebration of his life will be held at 955 Catamount Rd. in Pittsfield, N.H., on Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. The family encourages friends, classmates, colleagues, and clients to attend.

To view his online tribute or send a condolence message please visit http://www.csnh.com

Guest Book