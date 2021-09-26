FARMINGTON – James E. Ireland Sr., 85, of Farmington, died Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 in Farmington.

He was born in Glens Falls, N.Y. Oct. 2, 1935 the son of Lawrence and Marjorie (McGarr) Irish. He moved to Maine at an early age and graduated from Cheverus High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1954, serving three years on active duty and attaining the rank of sergeant. When he returned to Maine, James worked in automobile sales for several years and then at the Maine Youth Center until his retirement. In retirement, he moved to Brownfield and worked for the Town of Brownfield.

Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing and watching the Patriots and Red Sox. He loved the time he spent in the Marine Corps.

Jim was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Ireland.

He is survived by his wife, Florence Frost-Ireland; a daughter, Martina Ireland of Kansas, sons Jimmy Ireland of Portland, Michael Ireland of Saco, John Ireland of Lewiston and Matt Ireland of New Hampshire; a stepson, Patrick Wallace of Farmington; sisters Leslie Jarret of Sebago, Judy Pasquale of Portland and Katie Guzzman of South Portland, a brother, Seamus Walch and his partner Bill Luce of Windham; two special granddaughters, Madison and Megan as well as six grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery Thursday Sept. 30, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Jim’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

