PENSACOLA, Fla. –

Retired Maj. Nelson E. Luce, USA Medical Service Corp. Dustoff 46 slipped the surley bonds of Earth and went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Born in Portland to Earl Chester Luce and Elmina Hutchinson on Nov. 3, 1928. From Israel Luce of Wales, the family settled in Cape Cod, Mass. in 1634. The Hutchinson’s, Colonial Governor of Massachusetts, Thomas Hutchinson under King George II. In the Revolutionary War, the English were defeated and the family exiled to Maine.

Assignments: Korea: 25th Medical Bn. in support of 25th infantry Div. Flight School: Camp Wolters, Texas, transitioned into H-19 helicopters, Ft. Rucker, Ala. Germany: 421st AA Company, 3rd Platoon, Augsburg, TDY trips: Iran, Tanzania, Yugoslavia, six months duty on Project Hope, off coast of Chili. Alaska: Artic Test Center, Ft. Greeley, Alaska. He was a Test Pilot CH47 (Chinook). Nelson wrote 37 engineering change proposals. Vietnam 1967-68: Platoon Leader 4th Platoon, 45th AA Co. Lai Khe, direct support 1st Inf. Div. (The Big Red One). Nui Dat, He supporting three battalions of Australians; Received orders 1968 to head up USAAVNS, Dept. of Rotary Wing, Multi-Engine Branch, Ft. Rucker, Ala. TDY U.S. Army Ski Team, St. Moritz; wrote two articles published in Aviation Digest Magazine.

Nelson was blessed with a beautiful and dedicated wife Gloria Moxcey Luce. This military dynamic duo was blessed with seven Brats; born in Virginia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Augsburg and Stuttgart Germany.

Gloria prayed without ceasing for Nelson and others including the leadership of our country.

In his final tour, albeit an extraordinary pilot, he was shot down five times by the enemy; it is believed that he survived by the Grace of God and Gloria’s prayers. Following the tour in Viet Nam, Nelson retired out of Ft. Rucker, Ala. and returned to Maine with Gloria and their children.

Awards/Decoration: include and not limited to The Distinguished Flying Cross w/2 OLC; 23 Air Medals, Bronze Star, numerous citations and heart felt “Father of the Year”.

Nelson married again in his 70s, and is survived by wife, Vivian Kerr Luce of Florida; from his first marriage, sons Gregory, Terry, Jonathan, daughters Vanda, Jamie, Ginger, sons-in-law Allen and Kenney; numerous nieces, nephews; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by Gloria Moxcey Luce of Maine and their youngest daughter, Heidi.

Nelson lived a long and distinguished life and will be remembered as an extraordinary pilot, loving husband, father, mentor, and friend.

Ron Hall – Sept. 7, 2021 – “It was an honor to know Nelson and Vivian through the Distinguished Flying Cross Society meetings. Nelson was well respected for his vast knowledge of Army aviation and will be missed by his fellow pilots.”

The service with full military honors for Nelson was held at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Fla. on Sept. 9.

Heartfelt thanks to his primary physician, Dr. Katherine Price, Ascension S/H Clinic Perdido Bay; and Kindred at Home PTs.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous